Neha Dhupia talks about life after motherhood, shares losing friends post kids: 'Haven’t had afternoon nap in 8 years'

Actor Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi have been married for eight years. The couple are parents to two children, daughter Mehr Dhupia Bedi and son Guriq Dhupia Bedi. In a recent podcast with comedian Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Neha spoke about motherhood and revealed how she has been unable to take afternoon naps for the past eight years, while her husband manages to nap every day. (Also Read: Neha Dhupia recalls getting her contractions during pregnancy on a film set: ‘Worked right till the end’)

Neha Dhupia talks about life after motherhood

Neha Dhupia talks about life after motherhood.

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Angad described Neha as the “No.1 mother” and revealed that she keeps her children as her top priority, followed by her career and parents, with him coming in fifth place. However, Neha disagreed, saying that her first priority is her entire family, followed by her career and herself. She added, “One thing I have to confess, that after having kids and all, I have lost a lot of friends because then you don't have time. You have that tired mom feeling and you are like let's invest in myself.”

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{{^usCountry}} Neha further shared that after working in the industry for 20 years, she is now in a position to request shorter working hours so she can spend her evenings with her children. She added that she has given up post-7 pm outings, which is when friends usually make plans. Neha also said that she and Angad try to strike a balance, when one of them goes out with friends or attends parties, the other stays back with the children. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Neha further shared that after working in the industry for 20 years, she is now in a position to request shorter working hours so she can spend her evenings with her children. She added that she has given up post-7 pm outings, which is when friends usually make plans. Neha also said that she and Angad try to strike a balance, when one of them goes out with friends or attends parties, the other stays back with the children. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} She admitted to experiencing ‘mum guilt’ when she is away from home for long hours due to work. Speaking about Angad, she said, “Voh dupher ki neend, 8 saal main maine ek baar bhi nahi ki (But I am so jealous that every afternoon he (Angad) sleeps.” About Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia’s love story {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She admitted to experiencing ‘mum guilt’ when she is away from home for long hours due to work. Speaking about Angad, she said, “Voh dupher ki neend, 8 saal main maine ek baar bhi nahi ki (But I am so jealous that every afternoon he (Angad) sleeps.” About Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia’s love story {{/usCountry}}

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Angad had earlier revealed that he first saw Neha at a gym and later met her at Yuvraj Singh’s party in Mumbai. That was the first time they interacted. Later, Neha called him for a role in a film, which he accepted mainly to spend time with her. During the shoot, Angad confessed his feelings and proposed to her. Neha revealed that she had rejected Angad eight times before they eventually tied the knot in 2018. The same year, they welcomed their first child, Mehr, followed by their second child, Guriq Singh Dhupia Bedi, in 2021.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Riya Sharma ...Read More Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments. Read Less

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