Relationship rules: Psychologist on 'bare minimums' of a healthy relationship

When it comes to long-term relationships, it is not wrong to set standards and expect things from your partner that you truly deserve. In fact, communicating what you want in a relationship and who you are as a person could actually go a long way in strengthening your bond. The need for them to be honest to you, where you stand in a relationship, their desire to know you, respecting you and your time are not just green flags that should immediately make you say 'yes' to them, but 'bare minimums' that one should expect in a healthy relationship. (Also read: How unspoken expectations can affect a relationship: Psychologist explains)

Settling for anything less would mean you are okay getting into a relationship that could cause you pain, discomfort and losing your sense of identity in longer run.

"Sometimes I think we are way too excited about receiving bare minimum in relationships. Oh my gosh, they said they will call and they did. And although that's super exciting and lovely, it is the bare minimum of what you deserve," says Sara Kuburic, writer and therapist in a recent Instagram post.

The psychologist also lists some other bare minimums of a healthy relationship:

- They respect your opinion

- They ask questions and they generally want to get to know you

- They set plans and follow through

- They are honest

- They help you understand where you stand in that relationship

- They respect your boundaries

"All these things are bare minimums of having a healthy relationship. Accepting anything less than that is doing a disservice to yourself," concludes Kuburic.

