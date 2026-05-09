Riddhima Kapoor opens up on her strict parenting style for daughter Samara: ‘I can’t be her friend’

Riddhima Kapoor, who recently made her on-screen debut with Daadi Ki Shaadi alongside her mother Neetu Kapoor, opened up about parenting, family dynamics, and raising children in today’s fast-changing world during a May 8 podcast with Soha Ali Khan.

Riddhima Kapoor discusses modern parenting and family roles with Neetu Kapoor. (Instagram)

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During the conversation, Soha asked Riddhima whether she follows the same parenting style as her mother when raising her daughter, Samara. Responding honestly, Riddhima admitted that she tends to be stricter as a parent. (Also read: Riddhima Kapoor shares wedding video on 20th anniversary: Here's what the bride and a young Ranbir Kapoor wore )

Riddhima Kapoor on being a strict mother

Riddhima shared that her approach is shaped by the increased exposure children face today. She explained, “I think I am a little bit more strict with Samara. Because also, you know, there is so much exposure now. And I think as parents, we have to sort of try and protect our children from that.”

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{{^usCountry}} Reflecting on changing parenting styles across generations, she added that children today are far less intimidated by parents compared to earlier times. In a lighthearted moment, she revealed a running joke she shares with her husband, Bharat Sahni: “We used to be scared of our parents; now we are scared of our children.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Reflecting on changing parenting styles across generations, she added that children today are far less intimidated by parents compared to earlier times. In a lighthearted moment, she revealed a running joke she shares with her husband, Bharat Sahni: “We used to be scared of our parents; now we are scared of our children.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Balancing love, discipline and boundaries {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Balancing love, discipline and boundaries {{/usCountry}}

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Speaking further about her parenting philosophy, Riddhima emphasised the importance of creating a safe emotional space while maintaining discipline. She said she wants her daughter to feel comfortable talking to her about anything, without judgment.

“I can’t be her friend, but I give her that comfort. I keep telling her that you can come and talk to me about anything and everything. I will not judge you. But at the same time, we have to draw boundaries,” she said.

She emphasised that respect is non-negotiable at home, adding that clear behavioural boundaries are essential. At the same time, she encourages open communication, urging her daughter to come to her first with any issue.

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Riddhima said she has given her daughter that comfort, highlighting the importance of trust in the parent-child relationship.

Neetu Kapoor on parenting roles

Joining the conversation, Neetu Kapoor playfully revealed the dynamics at home, describing how roles are divided within the family. With humour, she shared that Riddhima takes on the stricter role, while her son-in-law Bharat is the “easy” one in the household.

The candid conversation offered a glimpse into three generations of the Kapoor family, highlighting how parenting today is a blend of protection, openness, discipline and evolving emotional understanding.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional advice. This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Akanksha Agnihotri ...Read More Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas. Read Less

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