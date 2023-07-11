People have different attachment styles in a relationship. Be it anxious attachment or avoidant attachment, it can be challenging for every attachment to find their way into a healthy relationship. A relationship between a person with anxious attachment style and one with avoidant attachment style can be difficult to find a common ground. However, this does not mean that they are unlovable. "Just because someone may have this attachment style doesn’t mean that they are unlovable or unwilling to have a successful relationship. Although we were not modeled healthy, secure ways of experiencing love, we can most definitely learn these skills. The benefit, however, of being able to assess one’s attachment style can help us make better choices in terms of finding a partner who is more compatible with our needs," wrote Therapist Jessica Da Silva as she explained the signs of a dismissive avoidant.

Signs of a dismissive avoidant(Unsplash)

Superficial conversations: A person with dismissive avoidant attachment style tends to keep it superficial and surface-level when it comes to sharing their thoughts and opinions. They avoid having a deeper connect with another person.

Emotions with sarcasm: one of the defense mechanisms of dismissive avoidant is to combat emotional topics with humour and sarcasm. They have a difficult time showing their vulnerabilities and tend to avoid such conversations.

Independence and individualism: They do not like portraying them as people who can emotionally depend on someone else. They show themselves as independent and self-reliant.

Uneasy with physical closeness: They tend to have discomfort with physical closeness and try to stay away from any kind of physical touch.

Mixed signals: they are confused about their own emotions and end up giving mixed signals to the other person in the relationship.

Difficulty with future plans: they are extremely uncomfortable in making future plans, and like to keep things open-ended, and see where things go.

Self-centered: They prioritise their needs to the point that they start to appear as selfish and self-centered.

