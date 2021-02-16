Sonam Kapoor thanks most 'supportive, encouraging, generous' hubby Anand Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Anand Ahuja's love story is truly 'everyday phenomenal' and the couple's loved up social media posts appreciating each other are proof. Sonam, who has been busy with the shoot of her upcoming film Blind, recently took to her Instagram to express her gratitude for her entrepreneur husband. Sonam and Anand have spent most of the coronavirus pandemic in their London home, however the movie was being shot in Glasgow, Scotland and Anand decided to be by his wife's side for five weeks of the six that the Neerja actor was in the Scottish city. The post featured a series of photos and videos of the couple, from sitting together in flights to finally calling it quits for the day and taking a goodnight selfie from their bed. With the post, Sonam captioned, "Thanks to my amazing husband who spent 5 out of the 6 weeks with me in Glasgow . . It was amazing coming back to him after shoot every day." Sonam went on to add how it would have been easier for Anand to work from London but he chose to be by her side, acknowledging that he is the most "supportive, encouraging and generous", she continued, "It would have been so much easier for him to work from home in London, but he was here with me as the most supportive encouraging and generous partner. I appreciate you and I’ll never take you for granted.. love you…”

On the professional front, Sonam was last seen on the big screen in The Zoya Factor and also had a cameo in the Netflix show AK vs AK. She will next be seen in Blind, which was completed Blind in 39 days in Scotland, the movie was shot in record time with coronavirus safety protocols in place. The film is directed by Shome Makhija and produced by Sujoy Ghosh, Avishek Ghosh, Hyunwoo Thomas Kim, Sachin Nahar, Pinkesh Nahar and Manish W. While Sonam plays the lead, the movie also features Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey in supporting roles.