The language of comfort: Expert shares tips on how to deal anxiety

Anxiety is an emotional reaction of the body, which often doesn’t respond to logic in a positive manner. When we are dealing with an anxious loved one, our go-to reaction is that of logic. We tend to question the basis, situation and the prospect of the reaction and try to calm the person with logic. However, as Emily H Sanders, Psychotherapist puts it, “Often anxiety doesn’t respond to logic; it’s an emotional reaction that must be met with an emotional response.” Emily further noted down nine ways of comforting our loved ones in anxiety. Take a look:

Ask their need – Some people, in anxiety, have their go-to strategies. Sometimes they just need to be heard. Be there and let them do what they need to make themselves feel better.

Give time – Sometimes the rush to feel other may overwhelm people in anxiety. It is best to give them the time that they need in order to calm down and comfort themselves.

Change the environment – Ask your loved one if changing the environment may make them feel better. Sometimes people in anxiety do not ask for a change for not being of inconvenience. You can offer to go for a walk or to a quieter place to comfort your loved one.

Togetherness or solitude – People in anxiety sometimes find comfort in solitude, and sometimes in the company of others. It is recommended to ask them what they need.

Listen – Sometimes they are not looking for smart answers or fast solutions. They just want to be listened to. Be the listener.

Space or touch – Sometimes a wanted touch can mean a lot, while sometimes giving them the space they need can help them to feel better. Ask them what they want and do accordingly.

Express love – Sometimes people in anxiety can feel that they are being comforted by others out of the sense of obligation. Express to them that it is out of love, affection and care.

This too shall pass – Keep assuring them that they can go through this and the intensity will lessen with time.

What triggers them – Outside their anxiety episodes, know about their anxiety – ask them what triggers them, how it affects them physically, mentally and emotionally.

