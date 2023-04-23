Many of us live with certain beliefs about relationships that restrict us in becoming better versions of ourselves. These beliefs, conditioned by us since childhood and the kind of relationships that we have seen while growing up, further stop us from doing better at the relationship and making it last longer. “However, the point here being that not everything is always going to go perfectly in our relationships, nor does it have to in order for that relationship to still be healthy and worth pursuing. And while we are on the topic, let’s also start trying to normalise the need for finding balance and the grey areas of our relationships in general,” wrote Therapist Elizabeth Fedrick as she spoke of the need of normalising certain things in a relationship.

Things to normalise in our relationships: Therapist shares tips(Unsplash)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ: Behaviours that may be sabotaging your relationship

“We all have red flags, maladaptive behaviors, and dysfunctional responses. No matter what end of the spectrum you are on here, this applies to everyone. However, the beauty of any relationship is that we get to choose what we are willing to accept from our partners, what we aren’t, as well as when a relationship is no longer the right fit,” she further added as spoke of the things that we should normalise.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Asking for time: many of us live in fear that if we ask for the partner’s time and reassurance about the relationship, we may come off as needy in nature. However, a healthy relationship thrives on clear communication of needs.

Differences: Contrary to what we believe, the beauty of a relationship mostly lies in the differences between two people. It helps in opening perspectives of each other and initiating growth.

Changing minds: We should change our minds when our gut says that something is not right. It is okay to do that, and it should be normalised in a relationship.

Doubts: Doubts and fears about the relationship and where we are headed often come to mind. In such cases, it is best to address it with the partner can keep suffering silently with those thooughts.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ownership: We should learn to take responsibility for the mistakes that we have made. It makes us better versions of ourselves and creates safer space for our partners.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON