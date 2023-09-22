Love is the most nourishing feeling that humans can experience and it balances all aspects of our lives hence, it is very important for us to love and feel loved by others because it will increase our overall development but in a world filled with technological wonders, let us not forget the power of genuine human connection instead, let our interactions be fueled by empathy, understanding and compassion, transcending the limitations of artificial intelligence. While AI can assist, it is our human essence that truly shapes the quality of our lives as individuals who feel affectionate and protected in a relationship can grow better and stronger as individuals.

Tips to manifest love and happiness in your life (Photo by Maja Il on Unsplash)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Hitesh Chakraworty, Author, Spiritual Healer, Relationship Expert and Founder of ISSAR, shared, “Amidst the noise of algorithms, let us craft symphonies of love and happiness. Manifesting these emotions begins within, radiating outward to touch every aspect of existence. Embrace the warmth of laughter, the solace of a comforting touch and the irreplaceable joy of shared experiences. As we navigate life's journey, let us choose to prioritise relationships, cherish moments and create memories that transcend the digital realm. The pursuit of success is essential but let it not overshadow the pursuit of meaningful connections and heartfelt emotions.”

Asserting that algorithms can't replicate the spontaneity of a genuine smile or the sincerity of a heartfelt conversation, he added, “In the grand tapestry of existence, we are the weavers of our destinies. Let us weave a pattern adorned with threads of love and happiness, cultivating relationships that defy the binary code. This is our power, our privilege—to infuse life with the essence of our humanity, and in doing so, find the truest and most profound fulfillment. Manifest love and happiness in your life, for they are the colors that paint your story with vibrancy and depth.”

Bringing her expertise to the same, Sneha Jain, Tarot Card Reader, Reiki Master and Founder of The Hope Tarot, suggested some love tips that can be used to create an amazing manifestation in your personal life -

Direction: The Northeast direction plays a vital role in love balance and harmonious relationships. Keeping the Northeast clean and clutter-free is important to have healthy relationships. You can place a rose quartz crystal or a love bud pair on the Northeast direction to increase the susceptibility of love. Keeping a red object or fresh red roses can also increase the viability.

The Northeast direction plays a vital role in love balance and harmonious relationships. Keeping the Northeast clean and clutter-free is important to have healthy relationships. You can place a rose quartz crystal or a love bud pair on the Northeast direction to increase the susceptibility of love. Keeping a red object or fresh red roses can also increase the viability. Fragrance: Using a lot of fragrance is extremely important in order to attract Venus energy. Venus is responsible for attracting a life partner and creating a romantic and pleasurable bond between the two of you. Applying perfume on the Venus mount of your hands can increase attraction. Keeping your bedroom fragrant in order to attract your partner romantically.

Using a lot of fragrance is extremely important in order to attract Venus energy. Venus is responsible for attracting a life partner and creating a romantic and pleasurable bond between the two of you. Applying perfume on the Venus mount of your hands can increase attraction. Keeping your bedroom fragrant in order to attract your partner romantically. Turmeric bath: If you bathe every day with a pinch of turmeric in your bathing water, that will increase the probability of having positivity in your relationships. People who are manifesting a soulmate or a partner should start bathing with Turmeric water and consuming more Turmeric in your food can increase the probability of an unending love relationship.

If you bathe every day with a pinch of turmeric in your bathing water, that will increase the probability of having positivity in your relationships. People who are manifesting a soulmate or a partner should start bathing with Turmeric water and consuming more Turmeric in your food can increase the probability of an unending love relationship. Colours: Using more red in your daily lives will increase the love and romance in your relationship. If you use the colour red in your interiors or in your daily clothing, that can create amazing opportunities for love and desires for a soulmate or partner will start increasing. You can also add pinks and reds to your linen to increase the vibe.

Using more red in your daily lives will increase the love and romance in your relationship. If you use the colour red in your interiors or in your daily clothing, that can create amazing opportunities for love and desires for a soulmate or partner will start increasing. You can also add pinks and reds to your linen to increase the vibe. Self-love and positivity: In order to receive more love, we need to love ourselves too. It is important for us to practice self-love and practice positivity as much as we can. We should do things that we like to do and pamper our physical bodies as well in order to attract the right person. Speaking and affirming positive quotes can increase the love and the acceptance of love in your relationship. Journaling is another method to increase the health of love in your relationship.

