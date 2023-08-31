Ways to support a loved one with PTSD

Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is a disorder that develops in people who are unable to get over a trauma or a terrifying event. Hence, when they are faced with the triggers that remind them of the trauma, there are extreme mental and physical reactions. Some of the symptoms of PTSD include avoidance of situations that can trigger then, extreme stress and depression, nightmares and flashbacks and heightened reactions to stimuli. But what happens when one of our loved ones is suffering with PTSD? How do we support them? "It can sometimes be hard to navigate a relationship with someone who is suffering. In supporting a friend with PTSD, the most important thing you can do for them is to be calm, predictable and nonjudgmental. Helping them reach a calm headspace will allow them to better engage in conversations and fun experiences. This is because people who have experienced trauma are often on high alert. It’s also essential that you maintain your own self-care. As we well know, we can’t pour from an empty cup," wrote Therapist Andrea Evgeniou as she explained the ways of supporting a loved one with PTSD.

Don’t get offended: Sometimes people with PTSD set firm boundaries for themselves and for others – that is a way for them to regain control over their lives. When the loved ones start to maintain distance with us, we should try to support them by understanding that it is a way of defense mechanism for them.

Making them feel safe: People with PTSD need to feel extremely calm and at peace before they can involve themselves in conversations, especially difficult ones. We should create a safe space for them to feel at ease and know that we are always there for them.

Routine and predictability: People with PTSD feel safe in environments that do not come with surprises. Knowing what is coming after is comforting for them to thrive. We should create a relationship with them based on routine and predictability.

Triggers: If they are open with it, we should try to learn about their triggers. It will help us to make them feel relaxed when they come across a trigger or exit an environment before things get worse.

Self-care: While we learn to take care of a loved one with PTSD, we should also take care of ourselves, know our own triggers and try to understand ourselves.

