Wednesday wisdom: Boost creativity and innovation at workplace with these expert strategies

In today's competitive business world, innovation is the lifeblood of staying ahead but how can you bring creativity within your team and in the workplace to bring innovative solutions? Fostering creativity and innovation isn't some magic trick – it is about creating an environment where ideas can flourish and translate into real solutions.

Imagine brainstorming sessions in your organisation where everyone feels comfortable sharing their wildest ideas and come up with solutions that not only solve the problems but completely eliminate them. That's the power of unlocking creativity in the workplace.

Imagine brainstorming sessions in your organisation where everyone feels comfortable sharing their wildest ideas and come up with solutions that not only solve the problems but completely eliminate them. That’s the power of unlocking creativity in the workplace.

From Ideas to Impact:

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Archika Sudhanshu, Spiritual and Meditation Guru, shared, “It is crucial to establish a workplace culture that embraces creative thinking. A truly creative workplace is built on a strong sense of community and support.”

Before we dive into techniques, Dr Archika Sudhanshu highlighted a few pointers we need to understand -

Diversity of Thought: A team with different backgrounds, experiences, and perspectives brings a richer pool of ideas to the table. Encourage brainstorming sessions and value everyone's contribution.

A team with different backgrounds, experiences, and perspectives brings a richer pool of ideas to the table. Encourage brainstorming sessions and value everyone's contribution. Psychological Safety: People need to feel safe to share ideas without fear of judgment. No one wants to share a crazy or weird idea that may be a solid idea, if they fear getting laughed at. Cultivate a space where ideas are heard without being judgmental, where exploration is welcome and where "what ifs" are encouraged, not discouraged.

People need to feel safe to share ideas without fear of judgment. No one wants to share a crazy or weird idea that may be a solid idea, if they fear getting laughed at. Cultivate a space where ideas are heard without being judgmental, where exploration is welcome and where "what ifs" are encouraged, not discouraged. Empowerment: Give your employees ownership over their work and the freedom to explore solutions. This will encourage and motivate them to go the extra mile. It will cultivate a sense of excitement and engagement among them.

Techniques to Boost Creativity

Dr Archika Sudhanshu asserted, “Fostering creativity in your workplace isn't a magic trick, but a strategic investment. By building a supportive environment and implementing these techniques, you can transform your team into an innovation powerhouse. Remember, a culture that embraces fresh ideas is a culture that thrives. Empower your team, and recognize and reward your employees who contribute to innovation, this will keep them motivated.”

According to her, we can incorporate some techniques to involve our employees in decision-making, such as -