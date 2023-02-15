When in doubt, cuddle it out: Expert explains why cuddling is so good for us

Cuddling is one of the basic ways of expressing emotions and affection in a relationship. When two people fall in love and decide to stay together, they often express their affection and love towards each other by embracing. Humane touch or physical ways of portraying emotions are one of the oldest known ways to portray love, care, and comfort. Human beings crave and sooth themselves with the embrace of their near and dear ones, both during despair and happiness. This happens because we human beings are wired to expect human touch. Since we are born, we crave and are habituated to be within the vicinity of the physical presence of our loved ones. When we grow up and become part of other relationships, we show the love we have for others through our embrace.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ: Valentine's Day 2023: Soul compatibility in love relationships

Addressing this, Psychologist Nicole LePera's one of the recent Instagram posts read, "We too need physical touch and connection. It’s how we thrive. And yes, self-touch matters too." She further added why cuddling is good for us, and how it soothes our nervous system.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Reduces Cortisol levels: Chronic stress creates high Cortisol – the stress hormone which helps us function during the phase of flight or fight mode. Cuddling helps in reducing the stress hormone levels.

Releases Oxytocin: Cuddling helps in releasing Oxytocin – also known as the love hormone which creates soothing feelings inside the mind and the body, helping in reducing stress and anxiety issues.

Calms nervous system: Safe physical touch helps in sending signals of safety and security to the body, helping it calm down.

Conflict: It is seen that cuddling on the day of conflict helps in bringing back people together.

Self-touch: Nicole further added that in case of having no one to cuddle with, soothing self-touch also helps in making the body and the mind feel relaxed.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON