How to celebrate your first Valentine's Day as parents

Wow! From being couples to becoming parents, it almost feels surreal. And it's amazing to think how far you have come as a couple. It's no surprise that your little one has brought so much joy and love into your lives. But, let's be honest, parenting comes with its own set of challenges. You may find yourselves feeling exhausted and unable to spend quality time together. Don't worry, as it's all part of life! Valentine's Day can be the perfect time to take a step back and cherish old memories while making new ones. However, romance can be a bit more elusive with a newborn baby around. But with a little extra effort and prior planning, you can also spend some good quality time with your loved one. (Also read: Happy Valentine's Day 2023: 10 romantic ideas to propose to your ladylove )

Talking to HT Lifestyle, Pallavi Utagi, CEO and Founder of SuperBottoms, shared some amazing ideas that can help you make the most of your first Valentine’s Day as parents.

1. Plan your day

Plan your day in advance and apply for leave if necessary. Go out and have fun, watch your favourite movie, or enjoy a meal at your favourite restaurant. If you need help taking care of your baby for the day, don't hesitate to ask family members or friends for help. But taking the little one on romantic dates wouldn’t be a bad idea if you don’t have to worry about changing diapers all the time. Comfy cloth diapers are a must-have as they not only last for over 10-12 hrs for most average to heavy wetting babies but also keep them rash and discomfort free!

2. Ditch the typical norm

It's time to ditch the typical Valentine's Day norm! Instead of going out and spending money on a fancy dinner, why not stay in and enjoy a cozy night with your loved one? Order your favourite meals, watch a movie, exchange gifts, and cook your favourite meal. You don't have to leave the comfort of your home to enjoy the day.

3. Pamper each other

It's always nice to show your partner some extra love and attention! Pampering each other is a great way to express your love and appreciation. Why not help each other do household chores, cook meals together, or even just helping your partner relax? These small gestures can make a big difference in your relationship and help you both feel more connected.

4. Involve the baby

Parenting can be tough and stressful but it's even more joyful when you both play with your little bundle of joy. Really, you can find your own way and celebrate valentine's day while playing with toys all day long with your baby. You both can bake a cake together, listen to some good music or spend a good time in baby pools and let your little one enjoy your presence.

5. Add newness to your romance

Romance doesn't have to involve expensive gifts and cliche dates. As parents, we can think of creative ways to show our love and appreciation for our partners. Instead of buying chocolates, why not order your favourite meals? Instead of a movie night, why not book a spa session and enjoy some time to relax together? Or, if you are short on time, just take a few hours to talk and cuddle up for a nap.

These are all great ways to show your love and appreciation for your partner and celebrate Valentine's Day as parents!

