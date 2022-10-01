Workplace culture tips: Here's what is the focal point of employee development

In a 2021 report by Monster, 45 percent of surveyed employees said they would be more likely to stay at their current jobs if they were offered more training. Therefore, companies should focus on developing employees’ careers and they’ll be rewarded with improved performance and higher retention.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Hue Harguindeyguy, CHRO at BlueStacks, shared, “People are at the heart of the organisation thus, HR policies and protocols should be designed to create and maintain a positive work culture that has employee well-being and growth intertwined with job performance.”

He advised, “It is critical for managers to remember that employee satisfaction is directly proportional to productivity and performance excellence. New age organisations who work with young talent and budding professionals must engage with them and empower them through better involvement and by providing learning and growth opportunities.”

Dr Shaju George, Specialist Psychiatrist, asserted, “Culture says everything, it predicts everything and it nurtures every development, whether it's a workplace or a society. Workplace culture gives an idea about attrition, retention, the scope of career advancement of employees and their team cohesiveness. An organisation that actually respects the effort made by its large group of grassroots level workers can build an organisational pyramid upon them. Here the team leader, who is at the pinnacle of this pyramid, believes in team work (TEAM - Together Everyone Achieves More). They take their team into confidence by validating, acknowledging and appreciating their efforts.”

He explained, “A healthy dialogue is the very heart of a good workplace culture which gives confidence to each and every employee. An organisation with a culture of setting SMART goals and inculcating the importance of time management helps employees meet their KPIs (Key Performance Indicators) and thereby helps in building a better employer-employee relationship. A healthy workplace culture where we can see better retention and a very low attrition rate is the dream come true organisation for any employee on their career path.”

According to Dr Shaju George, any organisation that gives weight to work-life balance ensures a very healthy workplace culture in which every employee can deliver his best as career goals. He said, “Employees of this era look at an organisation with a long history of good workplace culture, considering that as the number one criterion for choosing a position in that company. An organisation with a good workplace culture nurtures the strengths of an employee while that of a bad one hinders their development.”

