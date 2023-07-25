Shilpa Shetty is a fitness enthusiast. The actor keeps sharing snippets from her fitness journey with her Instagram family on a regular basis. From showing us how to start the day right with a routine of yoga and meditation to taking over the week with intense workouts, Shilpa can do it all. The actor believes in focusing her dedication and hard work into her fitness routine. Shilpa's fitness diaries are very inspiring for her Instagram family as well. The actor often speaks about the challenges that she has faced and how fitness has helped her to get back on her feet.

Shilpa Shetty shares her 'impossible journey’ post left knee fracture(Instagram/@theshilpashetty)

Shilpa, in her recent Instagram post, spoke about how she injured her left knee while being on shoot. The actor went through days and months of pain and medication – however, it did not stop her from achieving her fitness goals. The actor, last year, broke her left knee. However, she kept attending to her fitness routines while being careful of taking care of her injured leg. A day back, the actor shared a set of pictures of herself from the gym acing a routine. With the pictures, Shilpa wrote about the strength of the mind - "When you fracture your left knee and think, "Life will never be the same now… think again! The mind is more powerful than the body. One only has to make up the mind and the body will (have to) listen."

In the pictures, Shilpa can be seen sitting on her left knee folded and pushed against a wall, with her other leg in the lunges position. She can be seen stretching her upper body with her arms stretched upwards. Stretching comes with multiple health benefits. It helps in improving the physical performance of the body and decreasing the risk of injuries. It also helps in improving blood flow and boosting the range of motion of the joints.

