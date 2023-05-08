The mobility challenge is doing the rounds on instagram recently. With the celebrities and the fitness enthusiasts joining in on the chalenge, it is a perfect blend of fun and workouts. The mobility challenge helps in determining how much flexible the body is – a perfect example of how to have fun while working out. The A-listers of Bollywood and the fitness industry are hopping on to the challenge and urging their fans to take up the same as well. Shilpa Shetty is the new entry to this challenge. The actor, who is a fitness enthusiast, is known for sharing information related to hea;th and fitness on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. Shilpa Shetty takes the mobility challenge, speaks of benefits(Instagram)

Shilpa Shetty is a yoga enthusiast and believes that yoga can cure it all. The actor’s determination to perform workouts makes us look too bad. Even with an injured leg, Shilpa was working on her fitness in the snippets shared on her Instagram profile. Shilpa, on Monday, kickstarted the week on a fitness high. The actor took up the mobility challenge and made it look just too easy. In the video shared by Shilpa, she can be seen starting her routine by standing and crossing her arms across her shoulders, and then crossing her feet and sitting down. Then she can be seen folding her knees backwards, and getting up on a squat position, and finally standing back.

With the routine, Shilpa also spoke of the benefits of mobility - “Mobility is the ability of the body to move freely and easily. This fitness test helps determine how mobile your joints are. I took this fitness test, so should you. If you do, remix it with me. Let’s work on a fitter and healthier version of ourselves this month.” The better joint mobility, the lesser the risks of injury. It also helps with a better range of motion and improved posture and movement.

