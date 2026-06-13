5 Meditation practices that can help with anxiety and burnout, according to a spiritual expert

Stress has become a constant companion for many people. Between work pressures, endless notifications, and the feeling of always needing to keep up, finding moments of calm can seem harder than ever.

A spiritual expert shares meditation practices that can help with anxiety and burnout.

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On Global Wellness Day, Australian mental health expert Patrick Marando is encouraging people to rethink what meditation looks like. It doesn't have to mean sitting cross-legged for an hour or trying to empty the mind of every thought. Sometimes, he suggests, it can be as simple as paying attention to your breath, taking a mindful walk or getting completely absorbed in an activity you enjoy.

Here are five meditation techniques Patrick shares with HT for those looking to feel more grounded and less overwhelmed.

1. Mindful Breathing:

When life feels chaotic, returning to the breath can create a sense of stability.

Marando recommends finding a comfortable position and simply noticing the natural rhythm of breathing. Rather than controlling the inhale or exhale, the idea is to observe it. Feel the air moving through your nose, the rise and fall of your chest or the gentle expansion of your abdomen.

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{{^usCountry}} Thoughts will inevitably appear, but that isn't a sign that you're doing it wrong. Each time your mind wanders, gently bring it back to the breath. Over time, this repeated act of returning attention can help quiet mental noise and create a greater sense of ease. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Thoughts will inevitably appear, but that isn't a sign that you're doing it wrong. Each time your mind wanders, gently bring it back to the breath. Over time, this repeated act of returning attention can help quiet mental noise and create a greater sense of ease. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read Global Wellness Day: Simple spiritual practices that can help you feel more grounded 2. Nature Walking Meditation: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read Global Wellness Day: Simple spiritual practices that can help you feel more grounded 2. Nature Walking Meditation: {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Not everyone finds stillness relaxing. For some, movement makes mindfulness easier. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Not everyone finds stillness relaxing. For some, movement makes mindfulness easier. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} That's where nature walking meditation comes in. Marando describes it as one of the most accessible practices for beginners because it combines awareness with gentle movement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} That's where nature walking meditation comes in. Marando describes it as one of the most accessible practices for beginners because it combines awareness with gentle movement. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The next time you go for a walk, leave the headphones behind. Notice the feeling of your feet touching the ground. Listen to birds, traffic or rustling leaves. Pay attention to the breeze on your skin or the warmth of sunlight. 3. True self breath: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The next time you go for a walk, leave the headphones behind. Notice the feeling of your feet touching the ground. Listen to birds, traffic or rustling leaves. Pay attention to the breeze on your skin or the warmth of sunlight. 3. True self breath: {{/usCountry}}

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This practice combines breathing with visualisation and is designed to help people reconnect with themselves. Marando suggests beginning with a simple intention: to connect with your true self. Then imagine a small ball of light resting in the centre of your heart.

As you inhale, picture light flowing into that space. As you exhale, imagine the light expanding outward through your chest. Repeating the cycle a few times can create a feeling of calm, clarity and emotional balance.

4. Meditative Fun:

One of Marando's most refreshing reminders is that meditation doesn't always look like meditation.

Activities such as cooking, gardening, painting, exercising or listening to music can become deeply mindful when they have your full attention. Instead of juggling multiple tasks, focus entirely on what you're doing. Notice textures, sounds, movements and sensations. Becoming immersed in the experience can help shift attention away from anxious thoughts and into the present moment.

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It's a simple reminder that well-being isn't only found on a meditation cushion. Sometimes it's found in the activities that make you feel most alive.

5. Body Scan Meditation:

Stress often settles into the body long before we consciously recognise it.

Body scan meditation offers a chance to check in. With your eyes closed, slowly bring awareness to different parts of the body, beginning at the feet and moving upward.

You don't need to fix anything. Simply notice areas that feel tight, heavy or uncomfortable. As you move through each section, imagine breathing gently into those places. The practice can help release tension that has built up over time while strengthening awareness of the connection between mind and body.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered medical advice. Always seek guidance from a qualified healthcare provider regarding any mental health concerns.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Soumi Pyne ...Read More Soumi Pyne is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with four years of work experience. She started her career as a digital journalist with HT after completing her master's in media and communication from NSHM Kolkata. She covers topics in astrology, manifesting, and tarot readings, and also interviews astrologers to share their stories. In 2022, she interviewed the young indigo pilot who had saved Indian students from Ukraine. She has also covered stories about the Dhoomimal Art Gallery and a few lifestyle stories. She is now a fervent reader of astrology, but before working full-time on the Astrology beat, she coordinated and published think tank stories in the HT insight section. Additionally, produced Live Mint and HT newsletters, during which she had the scope to publish news articles by HT's editor-in-chief, Sukumar Ranganathan. She puts in her best effort to make her readers justify the statement "Astrology is a pseudoscience". While she believes that Astrology is not intertwined with Science, she aims to help her readers understand that the human body can be influenced by planetary alignments, drawing on insights from Indian and USA astrologers. Outside her professional sphere, she enjoys a healthy lifestyle through yoga, journaling, meditation, running, and cooking gluten-free meals. She is an avid documentary enthusiast who loves watching BBC, Discovery, and other channels, with a focus on ancient history, space, art, and culture. Also, you'll often find her taking her pooch to new cafes and often taking short trips with her girls or her family to offbeat places. Read Less

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