Global Wellness Day: Simple spiritual practices that can help you feel more grounded

According to psychologist and meditation teacher Tara Brach , grounding begins with returning to the present moment. In her teachings, she often encourages people to pause, notice their surroundings, and reconnect with themselves through awareness.

On Global Wellness Day, many people take time to reflect on habits that support not only physical health but also emotional and spiritual well-being. The good news is that feeling more grounded does not require expensive tools or hours of meditation. Sometimes, the simplest practices can have the biggest impact.

Wellness is often linked to exercise routines, healthy eating, and getting enough sleep. But feeling well is also about finding moments of calm in a fast-moving world.

Begin with your breath When life feels overwhelming, taking a few slow, intentional breaths can help create a sense of steadiness.

You do not need to follow a complicated technique. Simply sit comfortably and notice your breathing for a minute or two. Paying attention to each inhale and exhale can help pull your focus away from worries and back to what is happening right now.

Also Read Why is breathing the doorway to deep meditation? According to a spiritual centre

Step outside Nature has a way of slowing things down.

Whether it is a walk around the block, sitting in a park, or spending a few minutes in your backyard, being outdoors can help you feel more connected to the present. Notice the breeze, the sounds around you, or the feeling of the ground beneath your feet.

The goal is not to achieve anything. It is simply to be there.

Write down what you are grateful for A gratitude practice does not have to be lengthy.

At the end of the day, write down three things that brought you comfort, joy, or peace. They can be as simple as a good cup of coffee, a kind text from a friend, or a quiet moment before work.

Over time, this habit can help shift your attention toward the things that are already going well.

Spend a few minutes in silence Many people fill every spare moment with music, podcasts, or scrolling.

Try setting aside a few minutes with no distractions. Sit quietly, look out a window, or simply listen to the sounds around you. Silence can feel unfamiliar at first, but it often creates space for reflection and clarity.

Also Read Which meditation technique may work best for anxiety, according to experts

Keep a journal Writing can be a helpful way to check in with yourself.

You do not need perfect sentences or deep insights. Write about how you are feeling, what is on your mind, or what you hope for in the days ahead. Putting thoughts on paper can make them feel easier to understand.

Global Wellness Day is a reminder that wellness is not always found in big lifestyle changes. Sometimes it comes from small moments of attention, a deep breath, a walk outside, a quiet pause, or a few words written in a notebook. These simple practices can help you feel more centered, no matter what is happening around you.