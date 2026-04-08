Have you ever met someone and felt an instant, unexplainable connection, as if you had known them forever? It feels intense and magnetic, all at once. You cannot quite put it into words, but something about it feels deeper than a regular relationship. If you have experienced something like this, you might be in what experts call a karmic relationship: a connection that comes into your life not just for love, but for growth and transformation.

How to know if you are in a karmic relationship(Freepik)

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Vedic astrologer Harshna Chandolia explains what a karmic relationship is and how it works.

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What is a karmic relationship?

Not all relationships are meant to last a lifetime; some people come into your life to change you, not stay with you. Karmic relationships are those powerful connections that arrive with a purpose, to awaken something within you.

The instant familiarity

One of the strongest signs of a karmic relationship is how quickly it all begins. From the very first interaction, there is a sense of familiarity, as if the universe somehow arranged for your paths to cross. It can feel surreal, like this meeting was always meant to happen.

Why does it feel so intense?

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{{^usCountry}} Karmic relationships are rarely calm or easy. They tend to be deeply emotional and intense because they bring out parts of you that were previously hidden or unnoticed. Suddenly, you feel everything more strongly. It is as if this person unlocks emotions you did not even know you had. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Karmic relationships are rarely calm or easy. They tend to be deeply emotional and intense because they bring out parts of you that were previously hidden or unnoticed. Suddenly, you feel everything more strongly. It is as if this person unlocks emotions you did not even know you had. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} These relationships are not just about romance, but growth. They act like mirrors, reflecting your deepest truths, fears, and desires. In many ways, they serve as a turning point in your life, pushing you toward self-awareness and transformation. They are catalysts that help you evolve into a stronger, more conscious version of yourself. How long do they last? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} These relationships are not just about romance, but growth. They act like mirrors, reflecting your deepest truths, fears, and desires. In many ways, they serve as a turning point in your life, pushing you toward self-awareness and transformation. They are catalysts that help you evolve into a stronger, more conscious version of yourself. How long do they last? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} There is no fixed timeline for karmic relationships. Some last only a few weeks, while others can go on for years. But one thing remains constant: they last only as long as the lesson needs to be learned. Their purpose is not permanence, but transformation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} There is no fixed timeline for karmic relationships. Some last only a few weeks, while others can go on for years. But one thing remains constant: they last only as long as the lesson needs to be learned. Their purpose is not permanence, but transformation. {{/usCountry}}

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Why do they shake you so deeply?

Unlike ordinary relationships, karmic connections don’t just touch your heart; they stir your soul. They can bring up unresolved emotions, old patterns, and even feelings that seem to come from nowhere. It can feel like you are reconnecting with a part of yourself that you had forgotten. It’s not just falling in love but experiencing a powerful inner shift.

When is it time to let go?

Perhaps the hardest part of a karmic relationship is knowing when it’s over. The turning point often comes when the connection no longer helps you grow. When the intensity starts to drain you rather than expand you, and holding on begins to hurt more than letting go, that’s when the lesson may be complete.

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And letting go does not mean the relationship was not meaningful. In fact, it often means it fulfilled its purpose. Karmic relationships may not always last, but the impact they leave behind can shape you for a lifetime.

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Disclaimer: This content is based on spiritual beliefs and is meant for general understanding.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Kanakanjali Roy ...Read More Kanakanjali Roy is a journalist currently serving as Deputy Chief Content Producer at HT Digital Streams, where she writes about astrology, lifestyle, and psychology. Her work covers topics such as tarot readings, zodiac compatibility, and emotional well-being, helping readers understand their lives with clarity. Before joining HT Digital, Kanakanjali was a Senior Copywriter at Times Network and covered the Entertainment beat at ABP News Network, reporting on everything from celebrity weddings and breaking news to award shows and Bigg Boss finales. She also reviewed Bollywood and Hollywood films, as well as web series, bringing her honest perspective to audiences who love stories as much as she does. She studied English Literature at Gauhati University, which nurtured her love for words and storytelling. Kanakanjali also writes poetry and reflective pieces about self-love, emotional strength, and modern relationships. Outside of work, she is a quiet observer of the world. She loves reading, spending time in nature, and travelling to untouched mountain villages, where connecting with locals helps her understand diverse cultures. She shares her thoughts and reflections on Instagram, giving readers glimpses into her personal musings and travels. She believes that every moment of life holds a story, and you should be aware enough to notice it and be part of it. Whether through astrology, stories, or personal reflections, Kanakanjali’s writing encourages readers to feel more connected to themselves and the world around them, appreciate the small moments, and see the extraordinary in everyday life. Read Less

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