6 Japanese traditions that offer simple answers to modern problems and help you live a calmer life

Modern life often pushes you to do more, buy more and move faster. You are constantly surrounded by advice about productivity, wellness and self-improvement, but some of the most useful ideas can be surprisingly simple. Japanese traditions offer several ways to slow down, find balance and accept life as it is, without relying on expensive products or complicated routines.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

What stands out about these traditions is their simplicity. You do not need another optimization hack or an elaborate routine. Instead, these practices offer small shifts in how you eat, spend time, find purpose and respond to life's imperfections.

ALSO READ: 7 Japanese practices you can weave into your daily life that embody the art of simple living

1. Hara Hachi Bu

Eat until you are no longer hungry, rather than eating until you are completely full. Hara hachi bu is a traditional Okinawan practice often described as stopping when you are around 80 per cent full. It encourages you to notice when you have had enough, rather than continuing simply because food is available. The idea is a gentle reminder that "enough" may arrive before discomfort does.

2. Ichiju Sansai

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} One soup and three dishes. Ichiju sansai is a traditional Japanese meal structure built around variety, balance and moderation. Rather than focusing on excess, it brings different foods together in a simple, balanced meal. For you, the broader lesson is that nourishment does not have to mean having more. Sometimes, balance matters more. 3. Shinrin-Yoku {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One soup and three dishes. Ichiju sansai is a traditional Japanese meal structure built around variety, balance and moderation. Rather than focusing on excess, it brings different foods together in a simple, balanced meal. For you, the broader lesson is that nourishment does not have to mean having more. Sometimes, balance matters more. 3. Shinrin-Yoku {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Sometimes, the answer is to spend time among trees. Shinrin-yoku, often translated as "forest bathing," encourages you to slow down and immerse yourself in nature. Instead of treating a walk as another task to complete, you can use the time to notice your surroundings, breathe and step away from the constant demands of daily life.

ALSO READ: Amor Fati: The life-changing Stoic guide to embracing your destiny and how to practice it in your own life

4. Ikigai

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Ikigai is often described as a reason for being or a sense of purpose that gives your life meaning. It can be found in work, relationships, interests or everyday responsibilities. You do not necessarily need to make a dramatic life change to find it. Sometimes, purpose grows from the small things that make your days feel worthwhile.

5. Wabi-Sabi

Wabi-sabi encourages you to find beauty in imperfection. It values things that are imperfect, weathered and unfinished rather than treating them as flaws that must be corrected. In a culture that often encourages you to present a polished version of yourself, wabi-sabi offers a different perspective: imperfections can be part of what makes something meaningful.

6. Kintsugi

Kintsugi is the Japanese art of repairing broken pottery, often using lacquer mixed with gold. Instead of hiding the cracks, the repair makes them part of the object's visible history. As a life lesson, it reminds you that healing does not require erasing what happened. Your difficult experiences can become part of your story, while resilience and recovery can be worth celebrating.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

ALSO READ: 10 psychological truths about yourself that may feel uncomfortable, but could change your perspective

Disclaimer: These traditions come from different cultural and historical contexts and should not be treated as universal solutions to modern problems. Their value can vary from person to person, so consider them as perspectives rather than substitutes for professional advice.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}