7 Japanese practices you can weave into your daily life that embody the art of simple living

In Japan, mindfulness can be found in many ordinary parts of daily life. From cleaning your home to taking a quiet bath, simple routines can become opportunities to slow down and pay attention to the present. These seven Japanese practices offer gentle ways to bring more gratitude, order and awareness into your everyday routine.

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1. Souji: Cleaning

Cleaning can be more than a household chore. In Japanese culture, souji, or cleaning, can be approached with care and attention. When you take time to tidy and care for your surroundings, you may also create a greater sense of calm within yourself. Even a few quiet minutes of cleaning can become a chance to slow down and reset.

2. Itadakimasu: Practicing gratitude

You may have heard the word itadakimasu before a meal in Japan. It is commonly used as an expression of gratitude before eating and acknowledges the food, as well as the effort and lives involved in bringing it to the table. Taking a moment to appreciate your meal can help you become more mindful of something you might otherwise take for granted.

3. Kutsu o soroeru: Aligning your shoes

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{{^usCountry}} The simple habit of arranging your shoes neatly at the entrance can create a sense of order. Rather than leaving them scattered, you take a moment to place them properly before entering your home. This small action can encourage you to pause between the outside world and your personal space. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The simple habit of arranging your shoes neatly at the entrance can create a sense of order. Rather than leaving them scattered, you take a moment to place them properly before entering your home. This small action can encourage you to pause between the outside world and your personal space. {{/usCountry}}

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4. Yubune ni tsukaru: Soaking in a bath

A hot bath can offer more than physical relaxation. The Japanese practice of soaking in a tub, rather than simply washing quickly, can become a calming end to a busy day. Taking time to sit quietly in warm water gives you a chance to release some of the day's tension and return your attention to yourself.

5. Mottainai: Respecting what you have

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Mottainai expresses a sense of regret about waste and encourages appreciation for the value of things. You can bring this idea into daily life by taking better care of your belongings, repairing what you can and avoiding unnecessary waste. It is a simple reminder to appreciate what you already have instead of always looking for something new.

6. Enjoying the seasons: Shun

Japanese culture has a strong appreciation for seasonal changes. Shun refers to enjoying food and experiences at their seasonal peak. You can embrace this idea by noticing what is growing, changing or available around you throughout the year. Paying attention to the seasons can help you feel more connected to nature and the present moment.

7. Hayaoki: Rising early

Early rising can give you a quieter start before the demands of the day take over. Instead of immediately rushing into work, messages or other responsibilities, you can use the early hours to enjoy some quiet time, prepare for the day or sit with your thoughts. Even a few peaceful minutes can make your morning feel less hurried.

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Disclaimer: These practices are presented as cultural and lifestyle ideas rather than scientifically proven methods for improving well-being. Individual experiences may vary, and you should choose routines that suit your own needs and circumstances.

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