Ahead of International Yoga Day 2026, a spiritual expert shares 5 meditation techniques for remote workers

Remote work has changed the way many people live. While working from home can offer freedom and flexibility, it can also create a feeling of constant activity. The mind moves from one task to another, while the body remains in the same place for hours. Over time, this can leave people feeling disconnected from themselves.

5 meditation techniques for remote workers.(Pinterest)

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Ahead of International Yoga Day 2026, spiritual teacher Patrick Marando shares with HT how meditation can help remote workers find moments of stillness in the middle of a busy day. Rather than viewing meditation as another item on a to-do list, he encourages people to see it as a way to reconnect with their deeper nature.

Also Read Ahead of International Yoga Day 2026, an expert shared how you can maintain a yoga practice for healthy ageing

5 meditation techniques for remote workers

Begin the day in silence

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{{^usCountry}} According to Marando, the first few minutes after waking up can shape the energy of the entire day. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Marando, the first few minutes after waking up can shape the energy of the entire day. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Before checking emails or scrolling through notifications, spend a few moments sitting quietly with the breath. Even five to twenty minutes of simple awareness can create a sense of calm and clarity before work begins. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Before checking emails or scrolling through notifications, spend a few moments sitting quietly with the breath. Even five to twenty minutes of simple awareness can create a sense of calm and clarity before work begins. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "When we start the day from stillness, we are less likely to be pulled in every direction by the demands of the world," he says. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "When we start the day from stillness, we are less likely to be pulled in every direction by the demands of the world," he says. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Also Read International Yoga Day 2026: A wellness expert shares how yoga practice can help manage corporate burnout and anxiety 2. Turn small breaks into sacred pauses {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read International Yoga Day 2026: A wellness expert shares how yoga practice can help manage corporate burnout and anxiety 2. Turn small breaks into sacred pauses {{/usCountry}}

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Many people step away from work only when they feel overwhelmed. Marando suggests taking brief pauses throughout the day, even when everything appears to be going smoothly.

A few minutes of observing the breath or noticing sensations in the body can become a small spiritual practice. These moments help bring attention back to the present instead of remaining trapped in endless thoughts.

3. Practice mindfulness during everyday activities

Meditation does not always happen on a cushion.

A short walk, a meal, or even making a cup of tea can become an opportunity to practice awareness. By giving full attention to a simple activity, people can experience a greater sense of presence in daily life.

According to Marando, spirituality is often found in ordinary moments rather than extraordinary experiences.

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Also Read What is mindfulness meditation, and why are experts suggesting using this technique to avoid stress and anxiety?

4. Use self-enquiry when stress appears

When frustration, anxiety, or pressure arise, Marando recommends a practice known as self-enquiry.

Instead of becoming absorbed in the emotion, gently ask yourself, "Who is aware of this experience?"

The question shifts attention away from the stressful thought and toward the awareness that is observing it. Many spiritual traditions use this practice to help people discover a deeper sense of peace.

5. End the day by returning to yourself

As work comes to an end, many remote workers carry the energy of the day into the evening.

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Marando suggests spending ten to twenty minutes in meditation before moving into personal time. This simple ritual can help create a clear boundary between doing and being.

For him, the true purpose of meditation is not to escape life but to become fully present within it.

Disclaimer: Spiritual practices and meditation are personal experiences. They are not intended to replace professional medical or mental health care.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Soumi Pyne ...Read More Soumi Pyne is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with four years of work experience. She started her career as a digital journalist with HT after completing her master's in media and communication from NSHM Kolkata. She covers topics in astrology, manifesting, and tarot readings, and also interviews astrologers to share their stories. In 2022, she interviewed the young indigo pilot who had saved Indian students from Ukraine. She has also covered stories about the Dhoomimal Art Gallery and a few lifestyle stories. She is now a fervent reader of astrology, but before working full-time on the Astrology beat, she coordinated and published think tank stories in the HT insight section. Additionally, produced Live Mint and HT newsletters, during which she had the scope to publish news articles by HT's editor-in-chief, Sukumar Ranganathan. She puts in her best effort to make her readers justify the statement "Astrology is a pseudoscience". While she believes that Astrology is not intertwined with Science, she aims to help her readers understand that the human body can be influenced by planetary alignments, drawing on insights from Indian and USA astrologers. Outside her professional sphere, she enjoys a healthy lifestyle through yoga, journaling, meditation, running, and cooking gluten-free meals. She is an avid documentary enthusiast who loves watching BBC, Discovery, and other channels, with a focus on ancient history, space, art, and culture. Also, you'll often find her taking her pooch to new cafes and often taking short trips with her girls or her family to offbeat places. Read Less

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