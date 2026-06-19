International Yoga Day 2026: When is Yoga Day? Know date, theme, significance, history and more

International Yoga Day 2026: Yoga is a gift of ancient Indian traditions, and has emerged as one of the most trusted means to achieve physical, emotional, and mental well-being. Every year, on June 21, International Yoga Day is observed worldwide, bringing together millions of people. International Yoga Day 2026: Celebrate the day on June 21, Sunday. (Pixabay) Also Read | Should pregnant women do yoga? Gynaecologist shares 5 benefits and safe asanas to try this International Yoga Day The word Yoga is derived from the Sanskrit root ‘yuj’ meaning ‘to join’, ‘to yoke’, or ‘to unite’. It symbolises the unity of mind and body; thought and action; restraint and fulfilment; harmony between human and nature, and a holistic approach to health and well-being. International Yoga Day 2026: Theme

The word Yoga is derived from the Sanskrit root ‘yuj’ meaning ‘to join’, ‘to yoke’, or ‘to unite’. (Unsplash)

In 2026, the theme for Yoga Day is ‘Yoga for Healthy Ageing.’ It aims to highlight yoga’s immense potential to boost vitality, resilience, and independence in ageing adults. It also reinforces its role as a cornerstone of preventive healthcare and holistic wellness. Speaking on the significance of the theme, Union Minister of State for Ayush and Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Prataprao Jadhav, said, “The theme for this year holds immense relevance today. As life expectancy continues to rise, it is vital that we learn the art of ageing gracefully and healthily – a concept beautifully exemplified in India's ancient civilisation, where our sages and yogis sustained longevity and vibrant health through the power of yoga and spiritual discipline.” International Yoga Day 2026: History and significance This year marks the 12th annual celebration of International Yoga Day. The idea to celebrate Yoga Day was proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his address to the United Nations General Assembly in September 2014.

People take part in a yoga session ahead of International Yoga Day. (PTI)