Cleveland Clinic explains how meditation can help you reconnect with the present

Health experts believe the human mind can carry stress long after a difficult moment has passed. When stress continues for weeks or months, the Cleveland Clinic says it can affect memory, concentration and contribute to brain fog. The health system also recommends meditation as one way to manage stress.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read Harvard shares a mindfulness practice that may help reduce stress and anxiety

Why chronic stress can leave you feeling mentally drained

Stress forms a natural part of life. Your body uses it to respond to challenges and perceived threats. But when your stress response stays active for too long, it can take a toll on your well-being.

Cleveland Clinic notes that chronic stress can affect brain regions linked to memory and learning. You may also find it harder to concentrate or feel mentally clear.

How does meditation give you a chance to pause?

Meditation offers a simple way to step away from the constant stream of thoughts. Cleveland Clinic describes meditation as an ancient practice that uses different mental and physical techniques to help you focus or clear your mind.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} You do not need to follow one particular spiritual tradition. You can sit quietly, focus on your breathing, repeat a mantra or pay attention to sensations in your body. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} You do not need to follow one particular spiritual tradition. You can sit quietly, focus on your breathing, repeat a mantra or pay attention to sensations in your body. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Also Read Meditation and mindfulness are known for cognitive health benefits. But experts say they can have a difficult side

Bring your attention back to the present

One of the simplest approaches involves mindfulness meditation. You focus on what is happening in the present rather than letting your mind remain stuck in past worries or future fears.

When your thoughts wander, gently bring your attention back. You do not need to fight your thoughts or force your mind to become completely quiet. Think of the practice as giving yourself a small pause during a busy day.

You can start with just a few minutes

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Cleveland Clinic says you do not need a perfect setting or inner peace to begin meditating. You can choose a quiet and comfortable place and make meditation part of your daily routine.

Start with a few minutes. Sit comfortably, close your eyes if that feels natural and notice your breathing. When your mind wanders, return to your breath.

You can also try walking meditation, body-focused practices or mantra meditation.

Let meditation become a daily reset

You do not have to wait until you feel completely overwhelmed before you pause. A few quiet minutes can create space between you and the thoughts competing for your attention.

Cleveland Clinic notes that meditation works as a complementary practice and should not replace medical care for a health problem. If ongoing stress feels difficult to manage, speak with a healthcare professional.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Disclaimer: This article discusses meditation as a complementary wellness practice. Reader's discretion is advised.