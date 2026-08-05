Do you cry while meditating? A spiritual guru explains emotional release during meditation

If you have ever cried during meditation or felt unexpected emotions surface, you are not alone. Many people have faced it, experiencing sadness, anger or even fear during a meditation session. While these reactions can feel confusing, some spiritual teachers see them as part of a person's inner journey rather than something to fear.

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Aathmaan Awareness Centre shared with Hindustan Times that emotional release during meditation can take many forms. You may notice a sudden mood swing, unexplained anger, a feeling of fear in your stomach, a racing heartbeat or pressure near the base of your spine. The centre says these experiences may look different, but they can all be part of the same process of becoming more aware of your inner state.

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Why do emotions come up during meditation?

The centre explains that meditation encourages you to slow down and observe your thoughts and feelings without distraction. As your mind becomes quieter, emotions that you may have ignored or suppressed can come to the surface.

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{{^usCountry}} Instead of reacting to them, the guidance is to simply notice what you feel and allow the emotion to pass. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Instead of reacting to them, the guidance is to simply notice what you feel and allow the emotion to pass. {{/usCountry}}

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"Watch it, let it pass, take a break and relax if it becomes intense," the centre advises.

This approach encourages you to stay present rather than judge or resist your emotions. According to the centre, the feeling usually becomes less intense with time when you observe it calmly.

Also Read What is Inner Engineering? Sadhguru shares the purpose behind the practice

What should you do if meditation feels overwhelming?

Not every meditation session feels peaceful. Some days may bring up difficult emotions or physical sensations that surprise you.

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According to Aathmaan Awareness Centre, you do not have to force yourself to continue if the experience becomes too intense. The centre advises taking a break, resting and returning to your practice later when you feel ready.

It also recommends seeking guidance from a qualified spiritual teacher or guru if the sensations become genuinely unbearable instead of trying to push through them on your own.

If you experience ongoing emotional distress, panic attacks or symptoms that affect your daily life, it is also important to speak with a qualified mental health professional. Meditation is not a substitute for medical or psychological care.

The goal of meditation goes beyond feeling calm

Many beginners believe a successful meditation session should always leave them relaxed. However, Aathmaan Awareness Centre offers a different perspective.

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The centre says that a perfectly calm session is not the true measure of progress. Emotional release, physical sensations and moments of discomfort may all arise during sincere practice.

According to the centre, the deeper purpose of meditation is to develop awareness of yourself. Whether you experience peace, tears or temporary discomfort, the focus should remain on observing your inner experience without becoming attached to it.

As the centre explains, these experiences are not the destination. They are simply part of the journey that some practitioners may encounter as they deepen their meditation practice under proper guidance.