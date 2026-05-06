Do you feel exhausted after simple social interactions? 6 signs you are absorbing other’s energy and how to let go

You are having a normal day, then suddenly you feel uneasy, irritated, or drained for no clear reason. Your mind tries to figure out what changed, but nothing around you really explains it. If this sounds familiar, it might be a sign that you are picking up on other people’s energy without realising it.

6 signs you are absorbing other people’s energy and how to let go(Pinterest)

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According to Jessica Ortner, there are six common signs that you may be carrying emotions that are not actually yours.

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1. Mysterious mood swings that come out of nowhere

You feel fine, then after a call, meeting, or even a short interaction, your mood suddenly shifts. You might feel anxious, heavy, or mentally foggy, even though nothing bad happened to you directly. This can happen when you absorb someone else’s emotional state without noticing it.

Try this: When your mood suddenly changes, pause and take a slow breath. Place your hand on your chest and ask yourself, “Is this feeling mine?” If it does not feel like yours, picture it slowly leaving your body as you breathe out.

2. Unexplained physical discomfort around certain people

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{{^usCountry}} You may feel tension, tiredness, or even mild pain when you are with specific people or in certain places. Then it disappears once you leave. This can be your body reacting to emotional stress around you and reflecting it physically. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} You may feel tension, tiredness, or even mild pain when you are with specific people or in certain places. Then it disappears once you leave. This can be your body reacting to emotional stress around you and reflecting it physically. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Try this: Do a quick body check and notice where you feel discomfort. Breathe slowly and imagine the tension leaving your body with each exhale. 3. Feeling very tired after simple social interactions {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Try this: Do a quick body check and notice where you feel discomfort. Breathe slowly and imagine the tension leaving your body with each exhale. 3. Feeling very tired after simple social interactions {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Even short or casual conversations can leave you feeling completely drained. It is not always the talking itself, but the emotional energy you may be absorbing from others. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Even short or casual conversations can leave you feeling completely drained. It is not always the talking itself, but the emotional energy you may be absorbing from others. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Try this: After social time, sit quietly for a moment and take a few deep breaths. Remind yourself that anything not yours can be released as you exhale. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Try this: After social time, sit quietly for a moment and take a few deep breaths. Remind yourself that anything not yours can be released as you exhale. {{/usCountry}}

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4. Sensing what others feel without them saying it

More often than not, you can tell when someone is upset, stressed, or uncomfortable, even if they are not showing it. This is often strong emotional sensitivity, where you pick up on subtle cues around you.

Try this: Picture the other person’s emotions in a separate space, like a bubble beside you. This helps you stay aware without taking on those feelings.

5. Feeling overwhelmed in crowded places

Busy spaces like markets, events, or public transport can feel emotionally overwhelming. You may feel scattered or overstimulated without knowing why. This can happen when you absorb many different emotional energies at once.

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Try this: Before entering crowded spaces, take a slow breath and imagine a gentle shield of light around you. Set a simple intention, such as “I remain calm and centred in myself.”

6. Making choices based on what others might feel

You often adjust your decisions based on what you sense others expect or need, even if they have not said anything. Over time, your own preferences can feel unclear. This can happen when you are overly tuned in to other people’s emotions.

Try this: Before making a decision, pause and ask yourself, “What do I actually want?” Take a few deep breaths and focus on your own answer before moving forward.

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ALSO READ: You might be absorbing negative energy without even realizing it; here's how

Disclaimer: This article is for general informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional advice. If you are experiencing ongoing emotional or physical distress, please consult a qualified healthcare professional.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Kanakanjali Roy ...Read More Kanakanjali Roy is a journalist currently serving as Deputy Chief Content Producer at HT Digital Streams, where she writes about astrology, lifestyle, and psychology. Her work covers topics such as tarot readings, zodiac compatibility, and emotional well-being, helping readers understand their lives with clarity. Before joining HT Digital, Kanakanjali was a Senior Copywriter at Times Network and covered the Entertainment beat at ABP News Network, reporting on everything from celebrity weddings and breaking news to award shows and Bigg Boss finales. She also reviewed Bollywood and Hollywood films, as well as web series, bringing her honest perspective to audiences who love stories as much as she does. She studied English Literature at Gauhati University, which nurtured her love for words and storytelling. Kanakanjali also writes poetry and reflective pieces about self-love, emotional strength, and modern relationships. Outside of work, she is a quiet observer of the world. She loves reading, spending time in nature, and travelling to untouched mountain villages, where connecting with locals helps her understand diverse cultures. She shares her thoughts and reflections on Instagram, giving readers glimpses into her personal musings and travels. She believes that every moment of life holds a story, and you should be aware enough to notice it and be part of it. Whether through astrology, stories, or personal reflections, Kanakanjali’s writing encourages readers to feel more connected to themselves and the world around them, appreciate the small moments, and see the extraordinary in everyday life. Read Less

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