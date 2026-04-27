Everything in human life has a cost. Be it financial, emotional, social, or psychological, if you want something, or even if you are just being yourself, you may end up paying for it through imbalances in other areas of your life. For example, you may be a kind person who helps, adjusts, and shows up. You are the one people rely on. But you should pause for a second and think about whether you are being kind or over-giving to fit into what people expect from you. Because those two may feel similar, but they come from very different places.

Are you overgiving in the name of kindness? An expert explains the Heart Chakra imbalance no one talks about(Freepik)

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According to Kishori Sud of EnigmaTarotTribe, “In energy healing and modern spirituality, this pattern is often linked to a subtle but powerful issue: a heart chakra (Anahata) imbalance.”

ALSO READ: 7 signs your Root Chakra is affecting your finances, explained by an expert

Here’s how you can know if being nice has started costing you and how you can balance your heart chakra.

Being kind should feel light. But over-giving usually does not. It might feel like:

Saying yes when you actually want to say no

Feeling guilty for choosing yourself

Giving more in relationships to keep things okay

Being emotionally available for everyone, but feeling alone yourself

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{{^usCountry}} This is not just a personality trait. It’s often people-pleasing mixed with emotional overextension. And energetically, it points to an overactive heart chakra. What’s actually happening in your energy {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This is not just a personality trait. It’s often people-pleasing mixed with emotional overextension. And energetically, it points to an overactive heart chakra. What’s actually happening in your energy {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The heart chakra is usually associated with love, compassion, and emotional balance. When it’s aligned, you give and receive with ease. And when it’s overactive, you give excessively, often without boundaries. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The heart chakra is usually associated with love, compassion, and emotional balance. When it’s aligned, you give and receive with ease. And when it’s overactive, you give excessively, often without boundaries. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} ALSO READ: The hidden karmic meaning of animals visiting your home {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ALSO READ: The hidden karmic meaning of animals visiting your home {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Think of it like this: Your heart is open, but there’s no filter. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Think of it like this: Your heart is open, but there’s no filter. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} This creates what many call an energetic leak. Your energy flows outward constantly, leaving you: Drained

Emotionally tired

Slightly resentful (even if you don’t admit it)

Attracting one-sided connections {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This creates what many call an energetic leak. Your energy flows outward constantly, leaving you: Drained

Emotionally tired

Slightly resentful (even if you don’t admit it)

Attracting one-sided connections {{/usCountry}}

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It’s not that your heart is too big; it’s just not anchored by self-worth and boundaries.

Over-giving isn’t pure kindness

Real kindness is balanced. It doesn’t require you to:

Prove your worth

Earn love

Keep everyone happy

Over-giving, on the other hand, often carries a quiet thought: “If I give more, maybe I’ll be valued more.” That’s not love. That’s an imbalance.

ALSO READ: Chakra Meditation: How it can help you master your life

How to rebalance without losing your softness

1. Heart Chakra crystals

If you naturally over-give, don’t just focus on opening your heart; focus on balancing it.

Rhodonite: heals emotional wounds and teaches equal giving and receiving

Green Aventurine: promotes emotional calm and better decision-making

Black Tourmaline: protects your energy from constant drain

Citrine: strengthens self-worth and confidence

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Use them together as a bracelet or keep them nearby while working or resting.

2. The practice of pausing before saying yes

Instead of immediately agreeing, you can say, “Let me think about it.”

This small shift interrupts your people-pleasing pattern and gives your energy space.

ALSO READ: What is your Chinese element, and how can you balance it using crystals? An expert answers

3. Frequency healing (heart chakra music)

Sound can regulate your energy faster than you think. The heart chakra resonates with 639 Hz frequency, often used for emotional balance, healing relationships and restoring inner harmony. Play 639 Hz music softly in the background while you rest, journal or sit with yourself. Even 10–15 minutes daily can help stabilize emotional overwhelm.

4. Breath and awareness reset

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Place your hand on your chest. Take slow, deep breaths. Instead of visualizing your heart opening more, imagine it becoming steady, grounded, and contained. That’s what a balanced heart actually feels like.

5. Watch how you feel after giving

This is your simplest check. After you give your time, energy, or emotions, ask yourself: Do I feel calm or drained? Did I want to do this, or did I feel obligated? Your body always knows the difference.

ALSO READ: If you see these dreams, your life may be about to change: 7 powerful signs you must not miss

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Disclaimer: This content is for general informational purposes only. Individual experiences with energy practices and chakra concepts may vary, and results are not guaranteed.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Kanakanjali Roy ...Read More Kanakanjali Roy is a journalist currently serving as Deputy Chief Content Producer at HT Digital Streams, where she writes about astrology, lifestyle, and psychology. Her work covers topics such as tarot readings, zodiac compatibility, and emotional well-being, helping readers understand their lives with clarity. Before joining HT Digital, Kanakanjali was a Senior Copywriter at Times Network and covered the Entertainment beat at ABP News Network, reporting on everything from celebrity weddings and breaking news to award shows and Bigg Boss finales. She also reviewed Bollywood and Hollywood films, as well as web series, bringing her honest perspective to audiences who love stories as much as she does. She studied English Literature at Gauhati University, which nurtured her love for words and storytelling. Kanakanjali also writes poetry and reflective pieces about self-love, emotional strength, and modern relationships. Outside of work, she is a quiet observer of the world. She loves reading, spending time in nature, and travelling to untouched mountain villages, where connecting with locals helps her understand diverse cultures. She shares her thoughts and reflections on Instagram, giving readers glimpses into her personal musings and travels. She believes that every moment of life holds a story, and you should be aware enough to notice it and be part of it. Whether through astrology, stories, or personal reflections, Kanakanjali’s writing encourages readers to feel more connected to themselves and the world around them, appreciate the small moments, and see the extraordinary in everyday life. Read Less

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