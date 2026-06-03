In today's fast-paced world, it can feel like your mind is always switched on, and finding a moment of peace is not always easy. When your thoughts are racing, even simple tasks can feel overwhelming, leaving you mentally drained by the end of the day.

7 ways to quiet your mind (Pinterest)

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Well, calming your mind does not have to involve complicated routines or hours of meditation. Small, intentional habits may create more space for clarity, focus, and emotional balance. If you have been feeling mentally overloaded, these simple practices may help you slow down and be calm.

ALSO READ: Meditation for beginners: The 4 stages of finding inner peace

1. Avoid screens during the first hour of your day

The way you begin your morning often shapes the rest of your day. Reaching for your phone as soon as you wake up can immediately fill your mind with messages, news, emails, and distractions. Instead, give yourself the first hour of the day, screen-free, whenever possible. Use that time to enjoy your breakfast, stretch, read, or sit with your thoughts. This habit may make you feel calmer and focused throughout the day.

2. Practice breathwork

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{{^usCountry}} When you are stressed or anxious, your breathing often becomes shallow and rapid. Simple techniques like belly breathing or box breathing can help signal to your body that it is safe to relax. Taking a few slow breaths may help reduce tension, improve focus, and bring balance to your day. 3. Spend time in nature {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When you are stressed or anxious, your breathing often becomes shallow and rapid. Simple techniques like belly breathing or box breathing can help signal to your body that it is safe to relax. Taking a few slow breaths may help reduce tension, improve focus, and bring balance to your day. 3. Spend time in nature {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Nature has its way of helping you slow down. Whether you sit in the sunshine, take a walk through a park, or lie on the grass and watch the clouds, spending time outdoors can help quiet mental chatter. 4. Keep a gratitude journal {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nature has its way of helping you slow down. Whether you sit in the sunshine, take a walk through a park, or lie on the grass and watch the clouds, spending time outdoors can help quiet mental chatter. 4. Keep a gratitude journal {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} When your mind is busy, it is easy to focus on problems and worries. Taking a moment to write down what you are grateful for can shift your attention toward the positive aspects of your life. Even noting a few things that bring you comfort or joy can help create a more peaceful mindset. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When your mind is busy, it is easy to focus on problems and worries. Taking a moment to write down what you are grateful for can shift your attention toward the positive aspects of your life. Even noting a few things that bring you comfort or joy can help create a more peaceful mindset. {{/usCountry}}

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ALSO READ: Think you understand chakras? Here are 6 things you should know first

5. Draw or create something

Creative activities can be surprisingly calming. When you draw, sketch, or engage in other forms of creative expression, your brain releases chemicals associated with pleasure and well-being. The goal is not to create a masterpiece. It is simply about enjoying the process and giving your mind a break from overthinking.

6. Hum gently

Humming may seem simple, but it can have a soothing effect on both the body and mind. The gentle vibrations travel through your throat, chest, and face, creating a calming sensation.

7. Stretch your body

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Stress not only affects your mind. It often shows up as physical tension in your muscles and joints. Stretching can help release that tension while relaxing your body. By moving slowly and intentionally, you can shift your body's internal state from stress toward calm, helping both your body and mind feel more at ease.

ALSO READ: How to read your aura at home in 5 simple steps

Disclaimer: These tips are not a replacement for professional health care. If you are experiencing ongoing stress, consider seeking guidance from a qualified healthcare professional.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Kanakanjali Roy ...Read More Kanakanjali Roy is a journalist currently serving as Deputy Chief Content Producer at HT Digital Streams, where she writes about astrology, lifestyle, and psychology. Her work covers topics such as tarot readings, zodiac compatibility, and emotional well-being, helping readers understand their lives with clarity. Before joining HT Digital, Kanakanjali was a Senior Copywriter at Times Network and covered the Entertainment beat at ABP News Network, reporting on everything from celebrity weddings and breaking news to award shows and Bigg Boss finales. She also reviewed Bollywood and Hollywood films, as well as web series, bringing her honest perspective to audiences who love stories as much as she does. She studied English Literature at Gauhati University, which nurtured her love for words and storytelling. Kanakanjali also writes poetry and reflective pieces about self-love, emotional strength, and modern relationships. Outside of work, she is a quiet observer of the world. She loves reading, spending time in nature, and travelling to untouched mountain villages, where connecting with locals helps her understand diverse cultures. She shares her thoughts and reflections on Instagram, giving readers glimpses into her personal musings and travels. She believes that every moment of life holds a story, and you should be aware enough to notice it and be part of it. Whether through astrology, stories, or personal reflections, Kanakanjali’s writing encourages readers to feel more connected to themselves and the world around them, appreciate the small moments, and see the extraordinary in everyday life. Read Less

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