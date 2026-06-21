International Yoga Day 2026: Why Muhurats don’t matter when it comes to meditation

Meditation is often viewed as something that needs to be fitted into a daily routine, much like any other task on a schedule. While setting aside time for meditation can be helpful, the spiritual journey is about much more than sitting quietly for a fixed period each day. True meditation is not limited to a particular hour, place, or ritual. It is about learning to live with awareness and bringing that awareness into every moment of your life.

International Yoga Day: Why Muhurats don’t matter when it comes to meditation(Pinterest)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Spirituality encourages you to stay present in whatever you are doing. Whether you are eating, walking, speaking, working, or simply resting, every activity can become an opportunity to connect with yourself. Many people assume this requires tremendous effort, but meditation is not about forcing the mind to focus. In reality, meditation is the opposite. It is a state of deep relaxation and effortless awareness.

ALSO READ: Summer Solstice 2026: How to perform a traditional Havan for abundance

Spiritual guru HH Guruji Sundar of Aathman Awareness Centre beautifully explains, "Meditation is a passage through which you arrive at yourself."

Although meditation is considered sacred, it is not the final destination. It is a doorway. Through regular practice, you gradually let go of what is unnecessary, including false identities, ego, and the feeling of separation from the world around you. As these layers begin to fall away, you move closer to your true self, your inner being, your soul.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} This understanding is also why Muhurats do not determine the success of meditation. The habit of sitting in meditation every day, even for an hour, is only the beginning of the journey. What matters far more is your sincerity and consistency. When you continue your practice regularly, regardless of circumstances, whether it is raining outside or the sun is shining brightly, your sadhana begins to deepen. Over time, this steady commitment supports your spiritual growth in meaningful ways. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This understanding is also why Muhurats do not determine the success of meditation. The habit of sitting in meditation every day, even for an hour, is only the beginning of the journey. What matters far more is your sincerity and consistency. When you continue your practice regularly, regardless of circumstances, whether it is raining outside or the sun is shining brightly, your sadhana begins to deepen. Over time, this steady commitment supports your spiritual growth in meaningful ways. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} ALSO READ: How to host a backyard Summer Solstice manifestation ritual and bonfire {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ALSO READ: How to host a backyard Summer Solstice manifestation ritual and bonfire {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} As your practice matures, your perception starts to change. You slowly realise that your thoughts are not who you are. Your emotions are not your true identity either. A natural distance begins to develop between you and the constant movements of the mind. Instead of getting caught up in every thought and feeling, you learn to observe them quietly. Without suppressing anything or trying to control it, you become a silent witness to life's experiences. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As your practice matures, your perception starts to change. You slowly realise that your thoughts are not who you are. Your emotions are not your true identity either. A natural distance begins to develop between you and the constant movements of the mind. Instead of getting caught up in every thought and feeling, you learn to observe them quietly. Without suppressing anything or trying to control it, you become a silent witness to life's experiences. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Eventually, meditation is no longer confined to a cushion, a posture, or a specific time of day. Awareness begins to flow into your everyday life. In many ways, life itself becomes meditation.

So, should you worry about finding the perfect Muhurat before meditating? The answer is no. Whether it is three o'clock in the morning or midnight, you can meditate whenever the inner calling arises. What truly matters is not a particular moment in time, but your faith in Guru and God, your honesty and sincerity in sadhana, and above all, the love you bring to your practice. That is the real key to meditation.

ALSO READ: Summer Solstice 2026: Powerful mantras to chant during the Solstice sunrise for spiritual awakening

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Disclaimer: Spiritual practices and beliefs are deeply personal and may be experienced differently by each individual. This article is intended for informational and spiritual reflection purposes and should not be considered a substitute for professional guidance or advice.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Kanakanjali Roy ...Read More Kanakanjali Roy is a journalist currently serving as Deputy Chief Content Producer at HT Digital Streams, where she writes about astrology, lifestyle, and psychology. Her work covers topics such as tarot readings, zodiac compatibility, and emotional well-being, helping readers understand their lives with clarity. Before joining HT Digital, Kanakanjali was a Senior Copywriter at Times Network and covered the Entertainment beat at ABP News Network, reporting on everything from celebrity weddings and breaking news to award shows and Bigg Boss finales. She also reviewed Bollywood and Hollywood films, as well as web series, bringing her honest perspective to audiences who love stories as much as she does. She studied English Literature at Gauhati University, which nurtured her love for words and storytelling. Kanakanjali also writes poetry and reflective pieces about self-love, emotional strength, and modern relationships. Outside of work, she is a quiet observer of the world. She loves reading, spending time in nature, and travelling to untouched mountain villages, where connecting with locals helps her understand diverse cultures. She shares her thoughts and reflections on Instagram, giving readers glimpses into her personal musings and travels. She believes that every moment of life holds a story, and you should be aware enough to notice it and be part of it. Whether through astrology, stories, or personal reflections, Kanakanjali’s writing encourages readers to feel more connected to themselves and the world around them, appreciate the small moments, and see the extraordinary in everyday life. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON