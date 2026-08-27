Is spirituality more than meditation and mantras? A spiritual expert explains

Spirituality is often linked with meditation, prayer, mantras and rituals. But according to spiritual teacher Acharya Anita, these practices are only the beginning. The deeper purpose of spirituality, she says, is to bring awareness into everyday life.

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Acharya Anita tells Hindustan Times how spiritual practice can gradually move beyond a routine and become something you experience in the way you think, respond and live.

When does spirituality become a lived experience?

For many people, spirituality begins with a simple practice. You may repeat a mantra, sit quietly for meditation or spend a few minutes in prayer. These moments can help turn your attention inward.

Acharya Anita compares this process to learning the basics before moving towards adeeper understanding. A mantra can help settle a restless mind, while meditation can create an opportunity to observe your thoughts and emotions.

But the real shift, she says, happens when that awareness does not end with the meditation session.

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{{^usCountry}} "Spirituality moves beyond practice and begins to influence life," she explains. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Spirituality moves beyond practice and begins to influence life," she explains. {{/usCountry}}

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The idea is simple. If you can remain calm for a few minutes during meditation but return to anger, comparison or constant worry immediately afterwards, the practice has not yet become part of your everyday experience.

How can you connect with yourself?

Acharya Anita points to something available to everyone: the breath.

Paying attention to your breathing can become a simple way of reconnecting with yourself. As you consciously observe the breath, you may begin to notice the pace of your thoughts and the emotions moving through you.

The purpose is not necessarily to stop thinking. Instead, it is to become more aware of what is happening within you.

With regular practice, that awareness can also extend into everyday situations. You may begin to notice what triggers anger, fear, jealousy or anxiety. Rather than reacting immediately, you create a small pause between an event and your response.

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For Acharya Anita, that pause is important because it gives awareness room to grow.

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What happens when meditation enters everyday life?

A spiritual practice can be easy to keep separate from the rest of the day. You may meditate in the morning and then return to the pressures of work, family and daily responsibilities.

But Acharya Anita says the deeper value of meditation appears when the calm developed during practice begins to influence those situations.

That could mean responding differently during an argument, becoming more conscious of your reactions at work or recognising when your emotions are influencing a decision.

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The measure of spiritual growth, therefore, is not simply how long you meditate or how many mantras you know. It is also reflected in how you behave when life becomes difficult.

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Can spirituality change how you experience happiness?

Acharya Anita also connects spiritual awareness to how people understand happiness.

External circumstances are constantly changing. Relationships change, plans change and difficult periods eventually give way to new experiences. Depending entirely on those circumstances for lasting peace can therefore leave you feeling unsettled.

Spiritual practice can instead encourage a sense of inner stability. This does not mean avoiding difficult emotions or pretending that everything is fine. It means becoming more aware of those emotions without allowing them to completely control your actions.

Spirituality is more than a daily ritual

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For Acharya Anita, the real test of spirituality happens outside the meditation room.

Mantras, meditation and prayer can provide a foundation, but their deeper purpose is to influence how you experience the rest of your life. When greater awareness begins to shape your relationships, decisions and responses to difficult moments, spirituality becomes less of something you practise and more of something you live.

In that sense, spirituality may not be measured by the number of rituals you follow. It may be reflected in the person you gradually become: calmer, more aware and more compassionate in everyday life.