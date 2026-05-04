Stress and anxiety have become a part of life for most people these days. No matter how hard one tries, they keep coming back whenever something goes a bit off. In fact, sometimes they don’t even need a reason; they show up uninvited.

Meditation for stress relief: How you can calm your mind and reduce anxiety(Pinterest)

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Does this sound relatable? Then keep reading as we explore how meditation can guide you in dealing with these persistent challenges and help your mind find the peace it deserves.

ALSO READ: Struggling to meditate without feeling restless? Osho's Ma Dharm Jyoti explains why in an exclusive interview

As HH Guruji Sundar of Aathman Awareness Centre shared, stress has become a part of everyday life, but real relief comes when the mind becomes steady and calm. Today, many people deal with stress and related issues, often looking for instant solutions. While medication can offer temporary relief, it might not address the root cause. Much of our stress comes from fear, overthinking, and a lack of inner stability. Instead of constantly trying to control everything outside, meditation helps you work on what’s happening within.

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{{^usCountry}} With regular meditation, you don’t feel the need to run away from difficult situations. You become more capable of facing them with a calm and clear mind. It helps you respond better, think more clearly, and accept outcomes without feeling overwhelmed. Over time, this builds confidence and emotional strength. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} With regular meditation, you don’t feel the need to run away from difficult situations. You become more capable of facing them with a calm and clear mind. It helps you respond better, think more clearly, and accept outcomes without feeling overwhelmed. Over time, this builds confidence and emotional strength. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} One simple practice is focusing on the Ajna Chakra, also known as the third eye. This form of meditation helps quiet the mind, reduce worry, and improve focus. It encourages inner awareness and helps you feel more in control of your thoughts and emotions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One simple practice is focusing on the Ajna Chakra, also known as the third eye. This form of meditation helps quiet the mind, reduce worry, and improve focus. It encourages inner awareness and helps you feel more in control of your thoughts and emotions. {{/usCountry}}

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Meditation also works like an inner guide. It helps you reflect on your actions, accept your mistakes, and grow without blaming others. Just like your body needs regular exercise, your mind needs moments of stillness to stay healthy.

With regular practice, meditation can help you manage stress more effectively. Sure, life will still throw challenges at you, but you will be better equipped to deal with them calmly and move forward with more balance.

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ALSO READ: Chakra Meditation: How it can help you master your life

Disclaimer: This content is for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical or psychological advice, diagnosis, or treatment.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Kanakanjali Roy ...Read More Kanakanjali Roy is a journalist currently serving as Deputy Chief Content Producer at HT Digital Streams, where she writes about astrology, lifestyle, and psychology. Her work covers topics such as tarot readings, zodiac compatibility, and emotional well-being, helping readers understand their lives with clarity. Before joining HT Digital, Kanakanjali was a Senior Copywriter at Times Network and covered the Entertainment beat at ABP News Network, reporting on everything from celebrity weddings and breaking news to award shows and Bigg Boss finales. She also reviewed Bollywood and Hollywood films, as well as web series, bringing her honest perspective to audiences who love stories as much as she does. She studied English Literature at Gauhati University, which nurtured her love for words and storytelling. Kanakanjali also writes poetry and reflective pieces about self-love, emotional strength, and modern relationships. Outside of work, she is a quiet observer of the world. She loves reading, spending time in nature, and travelling to untouched mountain villages, where connecting with locals helps her understand diverse cultures. She shares her thoughts and reflections on Instagram, giving readers glimpses into her personal musings and travels. She believes that every moment of life holds a story, and you should be aware enough to notice it and be part of it. Whether through astrology, stories, or personal reflections, Kanakanjali’s writing encourages readers to feel more connected to themselves and the world around them, appreciate the small moments, and see the extraordinary in everyday life. Read Less

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