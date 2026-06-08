Have you ever met someone who seems to bring positivity, comfort, and inspiration wherever they go? Some people naturally light up a room with their energy, while others seem deeply connected to their emotions, creativity, and spiritual side. In the world of aura reading, these qualities are often associated with one of the rarest and most fascinating aura colors: the rainbow aura.

Rainbow Aura meaning: All about the rare aura color most people can never see (Pinterest)

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A rainbow aura represents balance, growth, and a strong connection between different aspects of your energy. Because it combines multiple colors, it is often associated with people experiencing spiritual transformation or with those who have a unique ability to uplift those around them.

ALSO READ: Indigo Aura meaning: Signs you have a strong Third Eye Chakra

According to Spiritual Life Coach Kishori Sud, "A rainbow aura appears around people who are going through rapid spiritual growth or who naturally bring healing, positivity, and inspiration to those around them. This aura generally means balanced chakra energy because multiple energy centers are working together harmoniously."

"People with a strong rainbow aura tend to be adaptable, creative, emotionally intelligent, and spiritually aware. They often have diverse interests, strong intuition, and the ability to connect with many different types of people," added the Energy Worker at EnigmaTarotTribe.

Signs of a weak Rainbow Aura

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{{^usCountry}} When your rainbow aura becomes imbalanced, you may start feeling emotionally, mentally, and spiritually drained. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When your rainbow aura becomes imbalanced, you may start feeling emotionally, mentally, and spiritually drained. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Common signs of a weakened rainbow aura include emotional overwhelm, reduced creativity, spiritual exhaustion, difficulty concentrating, feeling disconnected from your purpose, and struggling to maintain balance in different areas of life. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Common signs of a weakened rainbow aura include emotional overwhelm, reduced creativity, spiritual exhaustion, difficulty concentrating, feeling disconnected from your purpose, and struggling to maintain balance in different areas of life. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} You may also feel pulled in too many directions at once. Many people with rainbow aura imbalances spend so much energy caring for others that they forget to care for themselves. Emotional burnout, overstimulation, and taking on too many responsibilities can gradually weaken this energy. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} You may also feel pulled in too many directions at once. Many people with rainbow aura imbalances spend so much energy caring for others that they forget to care for themselves. Emotional burnout, overstimulation, and taking on too many responsibilities can gradually weaken this energy. {{/usCountry}}

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Physical signs may include fatigue, brain fog, poor sleep, mood swings, low motivation, and a general feeling of being scattered or unfocused.

How to heal a Rainbow Aura

Healing a rainbow aura is all about restoring balance between your mind, body, and spirit.

Instead of focusing on just one chakra, the goal is to support your entire energy system. You can do this by getting enough rest, staying hydrated, setting healthy boundaries, and making time for activities that genuinely make you happy.

Spending time in nature, practicing gratitude, and expressing yourself creatively can also help restore your energy.

Creative activities are especially beneficial because people with rainbow aura energy often heal through self-expression. Painting, writing, music, dancing, crafting, or any creative hobby can help you reconnect with yourself and improve your energetic flow.

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Meditation that focuses on visualizing all seven chakra colors may also help strengthen rainbow aura energy.

ALSO READ: Orange Aura meaning: How to heal a weak orange aura and balance your sacral chakra

Daily Affirmation

"My energy is balanced, vibrant, and aligned with my highest good."

Best healing frequencies for Rainbow Aura

Since the rainbow aura is connected to multiple energy centres, different sound frequencies may support balance and well-being.

Some commonly recommended frequencies include:

396 Hz – Grounding and emotional release

528 Hz – Healing and transformation

639 Hz – Harmony and emotional balance

963 Hz – Spiritual connection and higher consciousness

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Full chakra-balancing frequency tracks are often considered ideal for rainbow aura healing.

Best crystals for Rainbow Aura healing

These crystals are commonly associated with overall energetic harmony and balance:

Clear Quartz

Amplifies energy and intention

Selenite

Supports aura cleansing and purification

Amethyst

Encourages intuition and spiritual balance

Citrine

Promotes positivity and abundance

Rose Quartz

Supports emotional healing

Labradorite

Offers spiritual protection

Fluorite

Helps improve mental clarity

You may also choose to wear a seven-chakra bracelet on your left hand as part of your spiritual practice.

ALSO READ: White Aura meaning: How to heal a weak white aura and balance your crown chakra

Best Incense and Essential Oils for Rainbow Aura Balance

Incense for Aura Cleansing

Frankincense

Sandalwood

Lotus

Lavender

Best Essential Oils

Lavender

Sweet Orange

Frankincense

Geranium

Activities to strengthen Rainbow Aura

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Simple daily practices can help you maintain balance and strengthen your rainbow aura:

Explore creative hobbies

Practice chakra meditation

Spend time in nature

Keep a gratitude journal

Try energy healing practices

Listen to uplifting music

Protect your personal boundaries

Consistent self-care and emotional balance are often considered the foundation of a healthy and vibrant rainbow aura.

ALSO READ: Black Aura meaning: The mysterious aura colour that most people do not know exists

Disclaimer: Aura interpretations and spiritual practices are based on personal beliefs and are not scientifically proven. This information is intended for self-reflection, guidance, and entertainment purposes only.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Kanakanjali Roy ...Read More Kanakanjali Roy is a journalist currently serving as Deputy Chief Content Producer at HT Digital Streams, where she writes about astrology, lifestyle, and psychology. Her work covers topics such as tarot readings, zodiac compatibility, and emotional well-being, helping readers understand their lives with clarity. Before joining HT Digital, Kanakanjali was a Senior Copywriter at Times Network and covered the Entertainment beat at ABP News Network, reporting on everything from celebrity weddings and breaking news to award shows and Bigg Boss finales. She also reviewed Bollywood and Hollywood films, as well as web series, bringing her honest perspective to audiences who love stories as much as she does. She studied English Literature at Gauhati University, which nurtured her love for words and storytelling. Kanakanjali also writes poetry and reflective pieces about self-love, emotional strength, and modern relationships. Outside of work, she is a quiet observer of the world. She loves reading, spending time in nature, and travelling to untouched mountain villages, where connecting with locals helps her understand diverse cultures. She shares her thoughts and reflections on Instagram, giving readers glimpses into her personal musings and travels. She believes that every moment of life holds a story, and you should be aware enough to notice it and be part of it. Whether through astrology, stories, or personal reflections, Kanakanjali’s writing encourages readers to feel more connected to themselves and the world around them, appreciate the small moments, and see the extraordinary in everyday life. Read Less

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