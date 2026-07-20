This 10-minute morning Yoga stretch in bed to make you feel energized and look younger

Many people reach for their phones within minutes of waking up. Although checking notifications has become part of daily life, it is not always the best way to begin your morning. Instead of diving straight into screens or feeling pressured to complete a tough workout, you can give your body a gentler start. Just a few minutes of stretching can help shake off sleep, loosen tight muscles, and leave you feeling more awake before you even get out of bed.

10-minute morning Yoga stretch in bed to make you feel energized and younger (Pinterest)

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Certified yoga teacher and nutritionist Lea Spes believes that slowing down at the start of the day can have a positive impact on both your body and your mindset. She suggests taking a few deep breaths, moving with intention, and easing into the morning rather than rushing through it. Her simple 10-minute yoga routine is designed to help you wake up feeling refreshed without needing any special equipment or extra space.

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The entire routine can be done while sitting or lying in bed. Move through each stretch at your own pace, breathing slowly and deeply throughout. Aim to hold every position for 30 to 60 seconds, and never push your body beyond what feels comfortable.

1. Hamstring Stretch

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{{^usCountry}} Start by gently stretching the backs of your legs. This movement helps loosen tight hamstrings while reducing tension in your lower back. It is an easy way to improve flexibility and prepare your muscles for the day ahead. 2. Supine Twist {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Start by gently stretching the backs of your legs. This movement helps loosen tight hamstrings while reducing tension in your lower back. It is an easy way to improve flexibility and prepare your muscles for the day ahead. 2. Supine Twist {{/usCountry}}

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Lie comfortably on your back and let your knees fall gently to one side before switching to the other. This twisting motion encourages better spinal mobility and helps ease stiffness that may have built up while you were sleeping.

3. Seated Crescent Moon

Sit upright with your arms reaching overhead, then slowly bend from one side to the other. This stretch lengthens your spine, opens the sides of your body, and improves flexibility through your upper body.

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4. Seated Cat-Cow

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While remaining seated, slowly alternate between rounding and arching your back. This gentle flow helps wake up your spine, improves movement, and supports better posture. Coordinating each movement with your breathing can also help you feel calmer and more focused.

5. Butterfly Stretch

Bring the soles of your feet together and allow your knees to fall outward naturally. This pose stretches your hips and inner thighs while easing stiffness that often develops from sleeping or sitting for long periods.

6. Seated Forward Fold

From a seated position, slowly lean forward as far as your body comfortably allows. This stretch targets your back, hamstrings, and calves while encouraging relaxation and helping you begin the day with a sense of calm.

7. Neck Stretch

Complete the routine with gentle neck stretches, moving slowly from side to side. This final exercise helps release tightness in your neck and shoulders, areas where many people hold stress and tension.

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The goal of this routine is not to challenge your body but to wake it up with gentle, mindful movement. Spending just 10 minutes stretching each morning can help increase flexibility, reduce stiffness, improve circulation, and leave you feeling more energized. When combined with regular physical activity and healthy daily habits, this simple practice can become an enjoyable way to start your day feeling refreshed and ready for what lies ahead.

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Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered medical advice. If you have an injury, chronic pain, or any existing health condition, speak with a qualified healthcare professional before beginning a new exercise routine.