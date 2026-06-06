What is Kriya Yoga? And how this ancient practise will help people to walk the spiritual path, according to Sadhguru

Kriya Yoga has long been part of India's yogic traditions, but many people remain unfamiliar with what the practice entails. In a recent video, Sadhguru shared his perspective on Kriya Yoga and explained why it holds a special place in his spiritual journey.

Kriya yoga explained by Sadhguru.(Unsplash)

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According to Sadhguru, Kriya is not about working on the body, managing thoughts, or dealing with emotions. Instead, he describes it as a way of engaging with a deeper dimension of life.

Also Read What is mindfulness meditation, and why are experts suggesting using this technique to avoid stress and anxiety?

What does Kriya Yoga mean?

In the video, Sadhguru explains that Kriya is aimed at something beyond physical or mental well-being.

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{{^usCountry}} "Kriya means just this. You are trying to work not with the body, not with the mind, not with emotion," he says. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Kriya means just this. You are trying to work not with the body, not with the mind, not with emotion," he says. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He suggests that the practice is designed to connect practitioners with what he calls the fundamental basis of creation. In yogic traditions, Kriya is often viewed as an inner process that seeks to bring greater awareness and balance. Why is Kriya Yoga important to Sadhguru? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He suggests that the practice is designed to connect practitioners with what he calls the fundamental basis of creation. In yogic traditions, Kriya is often viewed as an inner process that seeks to bring greater awareness and balance. Why is Kriya Yoga important to Sadhguru? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Sadhguru says Kriya Yoga has been central to his own spiritual practice. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sadhguru says Kriya Yoga has been central to his own spiritual practice. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "Kriya Yoga is most dear to my heart," he says in the video, adding that it is the path he followed during his sadhana. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Kriya Yoga is most dear to my heart," he says in the video, adding that it is the path he followed during his sadhana. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He also describes it as a powerful approach for those who wish to explore spirituality in a deeper way. While experiences can vary from person to person, Sadhguru believes the practice offers a direct path toward inner growth. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also describes it as a powerful approach for those who wish to explore spirituality in a deeper way. While experiences can vary from person to person, Sadhguru believes the practice offers a direct path toward inner growth. {{/usCountry}}

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Also Read Why do many people choose a spiritual journey? Sadhguru shares his perspective

What is the connection between Kriya and Dhyanalinga?

The video also touches on the Dhyanalinga, a meditative space located at the Isha Yoga Center in Coimbatore.

Sadhguru refers to the Dhyanalinga as a "storehouse of kriyas." According to him, people who are open and receptive to the space may naturally experience aspects of these yogic processes.

For followers of the Isha tradition, the Dhyanalinga is regarded as a place created to support meditation and inner exploration.

Sadhguru's view on inner transformation

Toward the end of the video, Sadhguru links Kriya to bhuta shuddhi, a yogic concept associated with cleansing and harmonising the five elements believed to make up the human system.

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He describes Kriya as a deeply transformative process and says it can become a significant step for those seeking spiritual development.

As interest in meditation, yoga, and mindfulness continues to grow worldwide, practices such as Kriya Yoga are attracting attention from people seeking diverse approaches to self-discovery and inner well-being. The experience and meaning of the practice, however, remain deeply personal and are often shaped by an individual's own spiritual beliefs and journey.

Disclaimer: This article reports on Sadhguru's views and interpretations of Kriya Yoga. Spiritual experiences are subjective and may differ from person to person.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Soumi Pyne ...Read More Soumi Pyne is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with four years of work experience. She started her career as a digital journalist with HT after completing her master's in media and communication from NSHM Kolkata. She covers topics in astrology, manifesting, and tarot readings, and also interviews astrologers to share their stories. In 2022, she interviewed the young indigo pilot who had saved Indian students from Ukraine. She has also covered stories about the Dhoomimal Art Gallery and a few lifestyle stories. She is now a fervent reader of astrology, but before working full-time on the Astrology beat, she coordinated and published think tank stories in the HT insight section. Additionally, produced Live Mint and HT newsletters, during which she had the scope to publish news articles by HT's editor-in-chief, Sukumar Ranganathan. She puts in her best effort to make her readers justify the statement "Astrology is a pseudoscience". While she believes that Astrology is not intertwined with Science, she aims to help her readers understand that the human body can be influenced by planetary alignments, drawing on insights from Indian and USA astrologers. Outside her professional sphere, she enjoys a healthy lifestyle through yoga, journaling, meditation, running, and cooking gluten-free meals. She is an avid documentary enthusiast who loves watching BBC, Discovery, and other channels, with a focus on ancient history, space, art, and culture. Also, you'll often find her taking her pooch to new cafes and often taking short trips with her girls or her family to offbeat places. Read Less

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