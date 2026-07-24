What is Samadhi? Sadhguru explains why it is more than deep meditation

Meditation, mindfulness and mental wellness have become part of everyday conversations, with many people turning to these practices to cope with stress and improve focus. But in a recent YouTube talk, Sadhguru, founder of Isha Foundation, spoke about another concept from the yogic tradition called Samadhi, describing it as something that extends beyond conventional ideas of meditation.

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According to Sadhguru, Samadhi is not simply about sitting still or emptying the mind. Instead, he describes it as a state of inner balance where the intellect becomes completely equanimous.

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What does Samadhi mean?

In the talk, Sadhguru explains that the word Samadhi is derived from Sanskrit. He interprets sama as equanimity and dhi as the intellect. Based on this explanation, he says Samadhi is a state in which the intellect is no longer constantly dividing experiences into categories such as good or bad, pleasant or unpleasant.

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{{^usCountry}} To explain the idea, he compares the intellect to a sword. Just as a sword has its purpose but does not need to remain unsheathed all the time, he says the intellect is a useful tool that does not have to dominate every experience. Why Sadhguru says Samadhi goes beyond meditation {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} To explain the idea, he compares the intellect to a sword. Just as a sword has its purpose but does not need to remain unsheathed all the time, he says the intellect is a useful tool that does not have to dominate every experience. Why Sadhguru says Samadhi goes beyond meditation {{/usCountry}}

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During the discussion, Sadhguru distinguishes Samadhi from meditation practices that many people are familiar with today. He describes it as a shift in the way a person perceives the world rather than a technique focused only on relaxation or concentration.

He also suggests that people may briefly experience a similar sense of equanimity in everyday life. As an example, he speaks about moments when someone listens without immediately judging or categorising what they are hearing. According to him, these experiences illustrate the quality of awareness associated with Samadhi, although he notes that the full state is far deeper.

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A traditional yogic perspective

Sadhguru further explains that yogic traditions describe different categories of Samadhi and that these are typically approached through long-term spiritual practice under appropriate guidance. He cautions against treating Samadhi as something that can be achieved instantly or through casual experimentation.

Throughout the talk, he presents Samadhi as a concept rooted in yoga that encourages people to look beyond constant mental analysis and cultivate a more balanced way of experiencing life.

Disclaimer: This article is based on interpretations shared by Sadhguru. The explanations reflect yogic philosophy and spiritual beliefs. HT does not claim its authenticity.

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