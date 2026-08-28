What time is the Lunar Eclipse tonight? And what rituals should you follow on the Full Moon day?

Look up at the night sky on August 27 and 28, and you may catch one of the most striking lunar events of 2026. A deep partial lunar eclipse will move across the Full Sturgeon Moon, with 96.3% of the Moon slipping into Earth’s darkest shadow.

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According to Space.com, the eclipse will create an “almost blood moon” effect as much of the lunar surface may take on a reddish-orange glow. It will be a partial eclipse, not a total one, because a small section of the Moon will remain outside Earth’s umbral shadow.

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What time is the Lunar Eclipse tonight?

The near-total lunar eclipse begins at 9:25 p.m. EDT on August 27, when the Moon enters Earth’s faint outer shadow. The partial eclipse begins at 10:33 p.m. EDT as the darker umbral shadow starts moving across the Moon.

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{{^usCountry}} The biggest moment comes at 12:12 a.m. EDT on August 28, when 96.3% of the lunar surface will be inside the umbra. The partial phase ends at 1:51 a.m. EDT, while the final penumbral stage ends at 3:01 a.m. EDT. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The biggest moment comes at 12:12 a.m. EDT on August 28, when 96.3% of the lunar surface will be inside the umbra. The partial phase ends at 1:51 a.m. EDT, while the final penumbral stage ends at 3:01 a.m. EDT. {{/usCountry}}

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If you live in the UK, the maximum eclipse occurs at 5:12 a.m. BST.

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Where can you see the August 2026 lunar eclipse?

You have the best chance of seeing the complete eclipse if you are in North or South America. Parts of Europe and Africa can also see the event, although the Moon will be close to setting in some locations.

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If you are in India, you will not be able to see this eclipse from the ground because the Moon will be below the horizon during the event.

You do not need special glasses to watch a lunar eclipse. Unlike a solar eclipse, you can safely look at the Moon with your naked eyes. Binoculars or a telescope can give you a closer view of Earth’s shadow moving across the lunar surface.

Also Read When is the next eclipse? How to watch the August 2026 lunar eclipse in the US and what it means in astrology

What does a Full Sturgeon Moon mean?

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The August Full Moon is traditionally called the Sturgeon Moon. This month, it arrives alongside the partial lunar eclipse, giving skywatchers both a Full Moon and an eclipse to observe.

For spiritual seekers, a Full Moon can also become a personal moment to pause, reflect and reset. These practices come from spiritual and cultural traditions rather than astronomy, so you can treat them as reflective rituals rather than proven remedies.

What rituals should you follow on the Full Moon?

You can keep your Full Moon ritual simple.

Write down what you want to release- Put worries, old habits or situations you no longer want to carry on paper. Read them once and tear the paper as a symbolic act of letting go.

Meditate for a few minutes- Sit quietly, slow your breathing and give yourself time away from screens and daily noise.

Set one clear intention- Think about what you want to focus on in the coming weeks. Choose something realistic instead of making a long list.

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Whether you watch the eclipse or simply enjoy the Full Moon, use the night as an opportunity to slow down. The sky gives you something to observe, while the ritual gives you a quiet moment to reflect.