Top 10 Best Guess watches for men and women: Timeless elegance and style on Myntra
Looking for the best Guess watches for men and women? This guide compares 10 top stylish Guess watches, helping you find the perfect timepiece.
When it comes to fashion accessories, a stylish and functional watch can elevate any outfit. Guess, a brand renowned for its innovative designs, offers a diverse range of watches for both men and women. Whether you’re seeking a watch for casual wear, formal occasions, or something to complement your day-to-day wardrobe, Guess has something for everyone. From sophisticated chronographs for men to elegant, embellished timepieces for women, each Guess watch is crafted with attention to detail and top-quality materials.
In this article, we’ll take a closer look at the best Guess watches currently available. Each product is reviewed based on its design, functionality, and material quality, so you can make an informed decision. Whether you’re looking for a chic women's watch with stainless steel straps or a sporty men’s multifunctional timepiece, this guide will help you choose the perfect Guess watch that aligns with your personal style and needs. Let’s dive into our top 10 picks and discover the best Guess watches for every occasion.
Top 10 Guess Watch Picks for Men and Women
The Guess Women Embellished Dial Analogue Watch GW0767L3 is a stunning accessory that combines elegance and glamour. With a shimmering embellished dial, this watch adds a touch of luxury to your daily attire. The stainless steel bracelet-style strap ensures durability and comfort, making it perfect for both formal events and casual outings. The analogue display, paired with quartz movement, guarantees precise timekeeping. Water-resistant and stylish, this timepiece is an excellent choice for fashion-forward women. The dial is adorned with crystal accents, giving it an extra sparkle that complements any outfit.
Specifications:
- Stainless steel bracelet strap
- Embellished dial with crystals
- Analogue display with quartz movement
- Water-resistant up to 30 meters
- Durable and elegant design
Material & Care:
Stainless steel; clean with a soft, dry cloth to maintain its shine.
The Guess Men Sport Rival Multifunction Analogue Watch GW0634G2 is the perfect accessory for those who lead an active lifestyle. This watch offers multifunction features such as a date display and stopwatch, ideal for both daily use and sports activities. The sturdy stainless steel strap ensures durability, while the bold design makes a strong statement. Its water-resistant feature adds to its functionality, making it suitable for swimming and other water-related activities. If you’re looking for a combination of style and utility, this watch is a great pick.
Specifications:
- Multifunctional dial with date and stopwatch
- Stainless steel strap for durability
- Water-resistant up to 50 meters
- Bold and sporty design
- Quartz movement for accurate timekeeping
Material & Care:
Stainless steel; wipe with a clean cloth to remove dirt and sweat.
The Guess Men Skeleton Dial Chronograph Watch GW0638G2 is a masterpiece of craftsmanship. Featuring a skeleton dial, this watch offers a glimpse into the intricate mechanics of its chronograph movement. The leather straps add a sophisticated touch, making this watch perfect for both business meetings and casual outings. The chronograph functionality allows for precise timekeeping, while the unique dial design makes it a standout piece. This watch is a blend of luxury and performance, offering style-conscious men a reliable and fashionable accessory.
Specifications:
- Skeleton dial design
- Chronograph functionality
- Leather straps for comfort and elegance
- Water-resistant up to 50 meters
- Quartz movement for precision
Material & Care:
Leather straps; avoid exposure to water and clean with a leather conditioner.
Sleek and sophisticated, the Guess Women Bracelet Style Straps Analogue Watch U1406L3M is the epitome of timeless elegance. This watch features a minimalist design with a polished bracelet-style strap and a sleek analogue display. The dial is simple yet stylish, making it perfect for those who prefer understated fashion. Crafted with stainless steel, this timepiece is both durable and stylish. Whether you're heading to work or a dinner date, this versatile watch will complement any outfit.
Specifications:
- Stainless steel bracelet strap
- Minimalist analogue dial
- Quartz movement
- Water-resistant up to 30 meters
- Durable and sleek design
Material & Care:
Stainless steel; clean with a soft cloth to maintain its shine.
This men’s Guess watch stands out for its luxurious design, featuring an embellished dial and stainless steel straps. The chronograph functionality adds a layer of precision to its timekeeping, while the embellished dial adds a hint of sophistication. With its stainless steel construction, this watch is durable and designed to last. The elegant design makes it a great choice for formal occasions, while its sturdy build ensures it can handle daily wear.
Specifications:
- Embellished dial
- Stainless steel straps
- Chronograph functionality
- Water-resistant up to 50 meters
- Durable and elegant design
Material & Care:
Stainless steel; clean with a soft, dry cloth to prevent tarnishing.
The Guess Men Leather Analogue Watch U0274G1M is a classic timepiece designed for those who appreciate a combination of style and comfort. The leather strap offers a comfortable fit, while the analogue display ensures easy readability. This watch features a minimalist dial with a focus on simplicity and functionality. Its sleek design makes it suitable for both casual and formal wear, offering versatility and elegance.
Specifications:
- Genuine leather strap
- Analogue display with quartz movement
- Water-resistant up to 30 meters
- Minimalist and elegant design
- Comfortable fit for daily wear
Material & Care:
Leather straps; avoid excessive water exposure and clean with leather conditioner.
This women’s Guess watch features a glamorous embellished dial paired with a bracelet-style strap. Designed for those who love to make a statement, the Guess Women Embellished Dial Watch GW0512L3 offers a sophisticated yet bold look. The crystals on the dial catch the light, making it a perfect accessory for evening events. With its stainless steel construction and water-resistant feature, this watch is as durable as it is fashionable.
Specifications:
- Embellished dial with crystal accents
- Stainless steel bracelet-style strap
- Analogue display with quartz movement
- Water-resistant up to 30 meters
- Durable and glamorous design
Material & Care:
Stainless steel; clean with a dry cloth to retain its shine.
The Guess Men Sport Rival Multifunction Analogue Watch GW0634G1 is designed for men who lead an active lifestyle. With multifunction features such as a date display, this watch combines style with practicality. The stainless steel strap ensures durability, while the bold, sporty design is perfect for both work and play. Water-resistant and sturdy, this watch can handle a variety of environments, making it a versatile choice for men on the go.
Specifications:
- Multifunctional dial with date display
- Stainless steel strap for durability
- Water-resistant up to 50 meters
- Bold and sporty design
- Quartz movement for accuracy
Material & Care:
Stainless steel; clean with a damp cloth to remove sweat and dirt.
The Guess Men Skeleton Dial Sport King Watch GW0537G1 is the perfect combination of style and functionality. The skeleton dial design allows you to see the watch’s inner mechanics, making it a unique and eye-catching accessory. Its multifunctional dial provides practical features like date display and chronograph functions. The durable stainless steel build ensures longevity, while the sporty design makes it suitable for active individuals.
Specifications:
- Skeleton dial design
- Multifunctional dial with chronograph features
- Stainless steel strap
- Water-resistant up to 50 meters
- Sporty and stylish design
Material & Care:
Stainless steel; clean with a soft cloth.
The Guess Women Trend Reveal Watch GW0302L4 combines a skeleton dial with embellishments, making it a stunning statement piece. The straps are both comfortable and stylish, and the skeleton dial adds a touch of intrigue to the design. With water resistance and durable materials, this watch is ideal for women who want a balance between fashion and function. It’s perfect for day-to-day wear or special occasions.
Specifications:
- Embellished skeleton dial
- Comfortable straps
- Water-resistant up to 30 meters
- Stylish and durable design
- Analogue display with quartz movement
Material & Care:
Clean with a dry cloth to maintain its pristine condition.
Also read: Myntra Big Fashion Festival Sale starts Sep 25: Pre-deals revealed; shop now!
How to Find the Perfect Product
When selecting the perfect Guess watch, consider your style and daily needs. For men, the Guess Skeleton Dial and Sport Rival models are ideal for those who seek functionality and a bold look. Women who love glamour should opt for the embellished dial models like GW0512L3. The perfect watch will offer both practicality and style, making it an essential accessory for any occasion.
Also read: Best kurtas for men and women: Find Kalini, Anouk and more at Myntra BFF’24
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
FAQs on Guess Watches for Men and Women
- What is the price range of Guess watches?
Guess watches typically range from ₹10,000 to ₹40,000, depending on the model and features.
- Are Guess watches water-resistant?
Yes, most Guess watches are water-resistant, typically up to 30 to 50 meters, depending on the model.
- What features should I look for in a Guess watch?
Look for features such as water resistance, multifunctional dials, chronograph functionality, and durable materials like stainless steel or leather.
- Are Guess watches durable for daily wear?
Yes, Guess watches are made with durable materials like stainless steel and leather straps, making them suitable for daily wear.
- Which Guess watch is ideal for a formal occasion?
The Guess Women Embellished Dial and Guess Men Skeleton Dial models are perfect for formal occasions due to their elegant and luxurious designs.