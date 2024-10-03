Top 10 Best Guess watches for men and women: Timeless elegance and style on Myntra

When it comes to fashion accessories, a stylish and functional watch can elevate any outfit. Guess, a brand renowned for its innovative designs, offers a diverse range of watches for both men and women. Whether you’re seeking a watch for casual wear, formal occasions, or something to complement your day-to-day wardrobe, Guess has something for everyone. From sophisticated chronographs for men to elegant, embellished timepieces for women, each Guess watch is crafted with attention to detail and top-quality materials. Top 10 Best Guess Watches for Men and Women: Timeless Elegance and Style(Pexels)

In this article, we’ll take a closer look at the best Guess watches currently available. Each product is reviewed based on its design, functionality, and material quality, so you can make an informed decision. Whether you’re looking for a chic women's watch with stainless steel straps or a sporty men’s multifunctional timepiece, this guide will help you choose the perfect Guess watch that aligns with your personal style and needs. Let’s dive into our top 10 picks and discover the best Guess watches for every occasion.

Top 10 Guess Watch Picks for Men and Women

The Guess Women Embellished Dial Analogue Watch GW0767L3 is a stunning accessory that combines elegance and glamour. With a shimmering embellished dial, this watch adds a touch of luxury to your daily attire. The stainless steel bracelet-style strap ensures durability and comfort, making it perfect for both formal events and casual outings. The analogue display, paired with quartz movement, guarantees precise timekeeping. Water-resistant and stylish, this timepiece is an excellent choice for fashion-forward women. The dial is adorned with crystal accents, giving it an extra sparkle that complements any outfit.

Specifications:

Stainless steel bracelet strap

Embellished dial with crystals

Analogue display with quartz movement

Water-resistant up to 30 meters

Durable and elegant design

Material & Care:

Stainless steel; clean with a soft, dry cloth to maintain its shine.

The Guess Men Sport Rival Multifunction Analogue Watch GW0634G2 is the perfect accessory for those who lead an active lifestyle. This watch offers multifunction features such as a date display and stopwatch, ideal for both daily use and sports activities. The sturdy stainless steel strap ensures durability, while the bold design makes a strong statement. Its water-resistant feature adds to its functionality, making it suitable for swimming and other water-related activities. If you’re looking for a combination of style and utility, this watch is a great pick.

Specifications:

Multifunctional dial with date and stopwatch

Stainless steel strap for durability

Water-resistant up to 50 meters

Bold and sporty design

Quartz movement for accurate timekeeping

Material & Care:

Stainless steel; wipe with a clean cloth to remove dirt and sweat.

The Guess Men Skeleton Dial Chronograph Watch GW0638G2 is a masterpiece of craftsmanship. Featuring a skeleton dial, this watch offers a glimpse into the intricate mechanics of its chronograph movement. The leather straps add a sophisticated touch, making this watch perfect for both business meetings and casual outings. The chronograph functionality allows for precise timekeeping, while the unique dial design makes it a standout piece. This watch is a blend of luxury and performance, offering style-conscious men a reliable and fashionable accessory.

Specifications:

Skeleton dial design

Chronograph functionality

Leather straps for comfort and elegance

Water-resistant up to 50 meters

Quartz movement for precision

Material & Care:

Leather straps; avoid exposure to water and clean with a leather conditioner.

Sleek and sophisticated, the Guess Women Bracelet Style Straps Analogue Watch U1406L3M is the epitome of timeless elegance. This watch features a minimalist design with a polished bracelet-style strap and a sleek analogue display. The dial is simple yet stylish, making it perfect for those who prefer understated fashion. Crafted with stainless steel, this timepiece is both durable and stylish. Whether you're heading to work or a dinner date, this versatile watch will complement any outfit.

Specifications:

Stainless steel bracelet strap

Minimalist analogue dial

Quartz movement

Water-resistant up to 30 meters

Durable and sleek design

Material & Care:

Stainless steel; clean with a soft cloth to maintain its shine.

This men’s Guess watch stands out for its luxurious design, featuring an embellished dial and stainless steel straps. The chronograph functionality adds a layer of precision to its timekeeping, while the embellished dial adds a hint of sophistication. With its stainless steel construction, this watch is durable and designed to last. The elegant design makes it a great choice for formal occasions, while its sturdy build ensures it can handle daily wear.

Specifications:

Embellished dial

Stainless steel straps

Chronograph functionality

Water-resistant up to 50 meters

Durable and elegant design

Material & Care:

Stainless steel; clean with a soft, dry cloth to prevent tarnishing.

The Guess Men Leather Analogue Watch U0274G1M is a classic timepiece designed for those who appreciate a combination of style and comfort. The leather strap offers a comfortable fit, while the analogue display ensures easy readability. This watch features a minimalist dial with a focus on simplicity and functionality. Its sleek design makes it suitable for both casual and formal wear, offering versatility and elegance.

Specifications:

Genuine leather strap

Analogue display with quartz movement

Water-resistant up to 30 meters

Minimalist and elegant design

Comfortable fit for daily wear

Material & Care:

Leather straps; avoid excessive water exposure and clean with leather conditioner.

This women’s Guess watch features a glamorous embellished dial paired with a bracelet-style strap. Designed for those who love to make a statement, the Guess Women Embellished Dial Watch GW0512L3 offers a sophisticated yet bold look. The crystals on the dial catch the light, making it a perfect accessory for evening events. With its stainless steel construction and water-resistant feature, this watch is as durable as it is fashionable.

Specifications:

Embellished dial with crystal accents

Stainless steel bracelet-style strap

Analogue display with quartz movement

Water-resistant up to 30 meters

Durable and glamorous design

Material & Care:

Stainless steel; clean with a dry cloth to retain its shine.

The Guess Men Sport Rival Multifunction Analogue Watch GW0634G1 is designed for men who lead an active lifestyle. With multifunction features such as a date display, this watch combines style with practicality. The stainless steel strap ensures durability, while the bold, sporty design is perfect for both work and play. Water-resistant and sturdy, this watch can handle a variety of environments, making it a versatile choice for men on the go.

Specifications:

Multifunctional dial with date display

Stainless steel strap for durability

Water-resistant up to 50 meters

Bold and sporty design

Quartz movement for accuracy

Material & Care:

Stainless steel; clean with a damp cloth to remove sweat and dirt.

The Guess Men Skeleton Dial Sport King Watch GW0537G1 is the perfect combination of style and functionality. The skeleton dial design allows you to see the watch’s inner mechanics, making it a unique and eye-catching accessory. Its multifunctional dial provides practical features like date display and chronograph functions. The durable stainless steel build ensures longevity, while the sporty design makes it suitable for active individuals.

Specifications:

Skeleton dial design

Multifunctional dial with chronograph features

Stainless steel strap

Water-resistant up to 50 meters

Sporty and stylish design

Material & Care:

Stainless steel; clean with a soft cloth.

The Guess Women Trend Reveal Watch GW0302L4 combines a skeleton dial with embellishments, making it a stunning statement piece. The straps are both comfortable and stylish, and the skeleton dial adds a touch of intrigue to the design. With water resistance and durable materials, this watch is ideal for women who want a balance between fashion and function. It’s perfect for day-to-day wear or special occasions.

Specifications:

Embellished skeleton dial

Comfortable straps

Water-resistant up to 30 meters

Stylish and durable design

Analogue display with quartz movement

Material & Care:

Clean with a dry cloth to maintain its pristine condition.

Also read: Myntra Big Fashion Festival Sale starts Sep 25: Pre-deals revealed; shop now!

How to Find the Perfect Product



When selecting the perfect Guess watch, consider your style and daily needs. For men, the Guess Skeleton Dial and Sport Rival models are ideal for those who seek functionality and a bold look. Women who love glamour should opt for the embellished dial models like GW0512L3. The perfect watch will offer both practicality and style, making it an essential accessory for any occasion.

Also read: Best kurtas for men and women: Find Kalini, Anouk and more at Myntra BFF’24

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.