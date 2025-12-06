10 crucial items banned from carry-on bags by TSA and Indian airports: A 2025 alert for power banks

When preparing for air travel, knowing the restrictions for your carry-on baggage is paramount for a seamless journey through security. Both the TSA (Transportation Security Administration) in the US and Indian airport authorities (DGCA/AAI) enforce strict regulations globally. Items like large liquids over 100 ml, sharp objects and serious blunt instruments are routinely banned from the cabin and must be placed in checked luggage. A crucial 2025 alert concerns power banks. All spare lithium-ion batteries and power banks are now strictly prohibited in checked bags. They must be carried onboard. This mandate addresses fire risk. Avoid travel delays: Sharp items and large liquids are banned. Carry power banks onboard for safety.(Pexels)

These uniform security protocols ensure passenger safety and prevent significant delays at the checkpoint. We have bunched together a list of rules that you must know before any travel. Check them out here.

10 crucial items banned from carry-on bags by TSA

For Indian travellers heading to the US, understanding TSA carry-on rules is key. These regulations prohibit several crucial items from cabin bags, ensuring security throughout your international journey and seamless border crossings.

Based on the information derived from the TSA page and its navigational links, here are crucial items generally banned from carry-on bags:

1) Flammable Liquids: Gasoline (petrol for Indians), lighter fluid and highly flammable items are forbidden.

2) Explosives: Any type of blasting cap (a small device used to safely detonate large explosives), dynamite or flare is prohibited.

3) Firearms: Guns and realistic replicas are not allowed in the cabin. They must be in checked bags.

4) Ammunition: Cartridges and bullets are banned from carry-on luggage.

5) Large liquids/gels: Any liquid over 100 ml (3.4 oz) is prohibited under the 3-1-1 rule.

6) Sharp objects (non-medical): Items like box cutters, large knives and swords are forbidden.

7) Crowbars: Tools such as crowbars and certain power drills are banned.

8) Chemicals: Chlorine for pools, spillable batteries and tear gas are prohibited.

9) Aerosols (except toiletries): Most flammable aerosols, like spray paint are not permitted.

10) Realistic replicas: Imitations of explosive devices or firearms are prohibited.

A 2025 alert for power banks by TSA

Power banks are strictly banned from checked luggage.

They must travel in your cabin baggage only.

This rule mitigates fire hazards.

10 crucial items banned from carry-on bags Indian airports

Based on guidelines from the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), here are 10 crucial items prohibited in carry-on bags at Indian airports:

1) Guns and firearms: All types of firearms are strictly banned from the cabin. This includes realistic replicas and toy guns.

2) Ammunition: No ammunition or parts of firearms are permitted.

3) Sharp objects: Knives, box cutters and pointed-tip metal scissors are prohibited. Swords and sabres are also banned.

4) Blunt instruments: Items that could be used as clubs are not allowed. This includes cricket bats, golf clubs and baseball bats.

5) Tools: Workmen’s tools, such as crowbars, drills and hammers, are prohibited. Wrenches and pliers also fall under this rule.

6) Explosive materials: Fireworks, plastic explosives and detonators are strictly forbidden.

7) Flammable items: Flammable liquids like gasoline and lighter fluid are banned. Strike-anywhere matches are also prohibited.

8) Stunning devices: Mace, pepper spray and electronic shocking devices are not permitted.

9) Large liquids, aerosols, and gels (LAGs): Containers of liquids, gels, or pastes over 100 ml are not allowed. These must fit in a single, transparent, re-sealable one-litre plastic bag.

10) Lighters: Cigarette lighters and gun lighters are typically prohibited.

A 2025 alert for power banks