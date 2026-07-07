15 unforgettable things to do in Mauritius in 2026: The experiences that made my 7-day trip truly special

Mauritius turned out to be so much more than the postcards let on. I went in expecting the usual—perfect white sand, luxury resorts, and blue water as far as you can see. It definitely has all of that, but the actual island has a completely different side to it. Over a week, I went from flying over forest canopies on a massive zipline to exploring the history inside old sugar mills, eating my way through busy street food stalls, and catching the sunset over dinner by the water. No two days looked the same. If you are planning out a first-time itinerary or just want to get out of the resort bubble, these are the exact experiences that made the trip for me.

1. Embrace the beauty of Poste Lafayette

15 best experiences in Mauritius,

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I started my trip at the Radisson Blu Poste Lafayette Resort & Spa, and it was honestly the absolute best choice. This side of the island feels completely untouched. You get these massive waves crashing against the sand, which makes the whole place feel super peaceful and tucked away from the usual crowded tourist spots.

Just sitting by the water, catching the sea breeze, and listening to the ocean was the perfect way to unwind and get a feel for Mauritius. On top of that, the food was great, the outdoor setups were lovely, and getting to just relax by the beach or pool was amazing. The staff was also a huge bonus and made the stay even better.

2. Stay at The Bay Club at Anahita

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{{^usCountry}} The Bay Club at Anahita gives you that perfect mix of luxury without trying too hard. It sits on a massive, green property right next to a bright blue lagoon, so you get plenty of privacy and space to breathe. Having your own plunge pool depending on what kind of room you opt for, the quiet vibe, and a staff that genuinely looks out for you makes it incredibly easy to just unplug and enjoy the island. Honestly, it feels like the moments you only seen in the movies. 3. Fly across the island on the 1.5km Signature Zipline {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Bay Club at Anahita gives you that perfect mix of luxury without trying too hard. It sits on a massive, green property right next to a bright blue lagoon, so you get plenty of privacy and space to breathe. Having your own plunge pool depending on what kind of room you opt for, the quiet vibe, and a staff that genuinely looks out for you makes it incredibly easy to just unplug and enjoy the island. Honestly, it feels like the moments you only seen in the movies. 3. Fly across the island on the 1.5km Signature Zipline {{/usCountry}}

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One of the best parts of my trip was visiting Vallée Adventure Park (formerly called La Vallée des Couleurs). They have this massive 1.5-kilometre zipline that sends you flying over forests and valleys crazy fast. I actually started singing out loud at one point just to cope with the nerves, which made it hilarious and way more fun. The adrenaline rush was insane, but seeing that colorful landscape from all the way up there is what I’ll remember the most.

4. Walk across the Nepalese Bridge

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If you aren't a fan of fast-paced rides, the Nepalese Bridge at Vallée Adventure Park (formerly La Vallée des Couleurs) is a great alternative. It stretches about 350 meters right across the forest, high up in the trees, so you definitely have to watch your step. The bridge sways a bit in the wind, which keeps things exciting but totally worth it. Walking across on a bright, windy day and looking out over all that endless green is the kind of experience you won't easily forget.

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5. Explore on a safari

The adventure doesn’t stop at the zipline. After that, you hop into an open-top safari jeep that takes you deep into the rugged mountain trails. You get to drive right past hidden waterfalls and through thick, dense forests that most regular tourists completely miss out on. Honestly, it is such a fantastic way to see a completely different side of Mauritius.

6. Go off-roading on a buggy trip

Riding a buggy through the private trails at The Bay Club at Anahita is just pure fun. It gives you a real sense of adventure because you get to steer your own path and explore the island, golf course that most tourists never get to see. It’s the perfect mix of beautiful, remote scenery and a solid adrenaline rush.

7. Discover the island's past at L'Aventure du Sucre

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To understand Mauritius, you have to look at sugarcane. For centuries, this one plant ran the island's economy, shaped its politics, and brought together a mix of people from all over the world. If you want to see how that history actually played out, head to L’Aventure du Sucre (The Sugar Adventure). It’s an old sugar factory turned museum, sitting right next to the famous Pamplemousses Botanical Garden in the north. When you walk inside, you’re stepping right onto the old factory floor, completely surrounded by the original, massive machinery. Seeing the giant boilers, the old 1922 train locomotive, and the towering crushing mills gives you a real sense of just how huge and heavy this industry used to be.

8. Visit the elegant Château de Labourdonnais

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Walking into Château de Labourdonnais feels like stepping back in time. Built in 1859, this beautifully restored old mansion is full of antique furniture, gorgeous architecture, and quiet gardens. Once you're done looking around the estate, make sure to try their homemade fruit jellies and signature rums, which are infused with fruits grown right on the property.

9. Experience Port Louis through its street food

One of the best parts of my week was doing a guided street food walk through Port Louis. Honestly, eating your way through the city is the easiest way to get how diverse the island's culture really is. We tried fresh dholl puri, spicy gâteaux piments, and these awesome local dumplings they call boulettes. Walking around the busy streets and tasting flavors passed down from Indian, African, Chinese, and European traditions gave me a whole new love for Mauritian food.

10. Shop local at Le Caudan Waterfront

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After the food tour, I headed over to check out the Craft Market at Le Caudan Waterfront. The first thing you notice are all the colorful umbrellas hanging upside down overhead. Underneath them, local artists and vendors are selling handmade bags, fresh spices, vanilla pods, and hand-carved wooden souvenirs. It's a really cool spot to pick up some unique gifts while putting your money directly back into the hands of local makers.

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11. Take in the views from Fort Adelaide

Perched high above the city, Fort Adelaide or The Citadel, as locals call it, gives you some of the best views in Mauritius. The British built this stone fort back in the 1830s, and from up there, you can see all of Port Louis, the famous racecourse, and the mountains framing the coast. It’s a great spot to just stop for a bit, take a breather, and look out over the island.

12. Slow down at La Cuvette Beach

Grand Baie is usually packed with people, but just around the corner is La Cuvette Beach, a hidden little spot that is free for swimming and having fun. The water is super calm and clear, and there are plenty of casuarina trees to sit under if you need some shade. It’s the perfect place to just swim, relax, and do absolutely nothing for an afternoon.

13. Watch the sunset on a catamaran

Some sunsets just look better from the water, and Mauritius proved exactly that. We sailed out from Grand Baie on a catamaran, just watching the sky slowly change colours. It was easily one of the most peaceful moments of my whole trip; nothing but a cool sea breeze, wide open water, and great views. It was the perfect way to wrap up the day.

14. Visit Île aux Cerfs by boat taxi

A short boat ride gets you to Île aux Cerfs, which is easily one of the most famous islands in Mauritius. The bright blue water and soft white sand look completely unreal in person. I spent hours just swimming around before grabbing a relaxed seafood lunch right by the beach. Honestly, it’s just as beautiful as the pictures look.

15. Enjoy some of the island's best meals

Food was honestly one of the absolute best parts of my week in Mauritius. Every single meal gave me something completely different and memorable. My first favorite was Bloom Mauritius, a super stylish brunch spot with fresh, creative dishes in a beautiful setting. Then there was the Labourdonnais Waterfront Hotel, which had this amazing waterfront view, perfect for a relaxed, fancy lunch right in Port Louis. To top off the whole trip, Les Palétuviers hosted a dinner with beautifully plated local flavours paired with great wines. It was the perfect finale to a week I won't forget.

If you're planning a trip here, don't just stay inside your resort. Step outside, explore different parts of the island, and leave room for unexpected moments. Honestly, those will probably end up being the memories you look back on the most.