5 things to keep in mind when selecting a wellness destination for your vacation

Wellness has become one of those words that quietly sneaks into every part of life. It influences the music we listen to, the hobbies we pick up, the food we order, and increasingly, the holidays we book. As someone who is constantly plotting an escape from my inbox, I have learned that wellness travel is deeply personal. Case in point, a few years ago, I happily took two flights, two car rides and a long trek to Tiger's Nest in Bhutan for the promise of a great spa session on the day after the trek. Yet the thought of signing up for a mountain top yoga retreat for a week sounds far less appealing. What feels restorative to one person can feel like work to another. So, I spoke to Claudine Triolo, Country Director of Sales, Marketing & Journeys at Six Senses Bhutan, and Rajat Gera, Commercial Director at Six Senses Fort Barwara, to find out what truly matters when choosing a wellness destination. As Triolo puts it, “look beyond individual treatments and consider the overall experience a place offers.”

The best wellness escapes go beyond spa treatments, offering meaningful experiences shaped by nature, culture, and personal goals. (Canva.com)

What is wellness travel?

For the longest time, wellness travel was seen as a holiday filled with yoga classes, green juices, and the occasional massage. Today, it is far more personal than that. It can mean better sleep, time away from constant notifications, learning healthier habits, reconnecting with nature, or simply returning home feeling lighter than when you left. The focus is not on ticking activities off an itinerary but on finding experiences that genuinely make you feel good. As Rajat Gera puts it, travellers should "look beyond the spa menu and choose a destination that supports well-being" throughout their stay.

With that in mind, here are the five things both experts believe you should consider before booking your next wellness escape.

Claudine Triolo’s 5 things to keep in mind

1. Can the experience be personalised?

Look for programmes and activities that match your goals instead of a one-size-fits-all approach.

2. Is nature part of the experience?

The setting matters. Natural surroundings can play a big role in helping you slow down and switch off.

3. Does the destination offer a sense of purpose?

Seek experiences that encourage reflection, learning, or a fresh perspective on life.

4. Will you connect with local culture?

The most memorable trips often include meaningful interactions with local traditions and communities.

5. How seriously does it take sustainability?

Responsible tourism often creates a more thoughtful and rewarding guest experience.

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{{^usCountry}} Rajat Gera’s 5 things to keep in mind 1. Look beyond the spa {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rajat Gera’s 5 things to keep in mind 1. Look beyond the spa {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A wellness holiday should support your well-being from morning to night, not just during treatment hours. 2. Can it be customised to your needs? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A wellness holiday should support your well-being from morning to night, not just during treatment hours. 2. Can it be customised to your needs? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Choose destinations that take your goals, preferences, and lifestyle into account. 3. Consider the environment {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Choose destinations that take your goals, preferences, and lifestyle into account. 3. Consider the environment {{/usCountry}}

Local culture, heritage, and surroundings can shape how restorative a holiday feels.

4. Check the expertise behind the programme

Qualified practitioners and evidence-based approaches can make a significant difference.

5. Will the benefits last after the trip?

The best wellness experiences leave you with habits and practices you can carry home.

Your next wellness holiday might be closer than you think. Before you hit the booking button, take a moment to think about what wellness actually means to you. It could be a week of spa treatments, a digital detox in the hills, long walks in nature, better sleep, or simply a break from the daily rush. The right destination is not the one everyone else is talking about. It is the one that leaves you feeling rested, refreshed, and genuinely happy to be there. Keep these expert tips in mind, trust your instincts, and start planning that much-needed escape. Your future, better-rested self will thank you for it.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neha Ravi Khandelwal ...Read More Neha Ravi Khandelwal Neha Ravi Khandelwal is a Senior Digital Content Producer, Lifestyle at HT Shop Now, where she specialises in furniture, home, and travel, turning real-world expertise into practical advice that readers can rely on. Career journey and experience Neha began freelance writing in 2010 and started her mainstream media journey with the Times of India in 2022, and later joined the Hindustan Times. In the past, she has led interior design projects, interned in visual merchandising at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons, and managed operations for multiple women-led startups. To satiate her curiosity, she has completed beginner’s certifications in pottery, scuba diving, baking, creative writing, and more. She takes pride in having read over 2000 books (yes, she did count, and can share a list!) and spent 8 years practising Bharatnatyam and has even ghostwritten a book on Ladakh Tourism. Subject expertise With a Master’s in Interior Design and 10 years of building homes, Neha knows space-saving furniture and budget-friendly finds inside out. She instantly visualizes rooms and curates practical, stylish solutions. In travel, she offers packing guides, luggage tips, and trip advice, all backed by research, expert input from field experts, and hands-on experience. Education and professional background Neha holds a Master’s degree in Interior Design and had early stints as a visual merchandising trainee at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons. These experiences shape every article she writes. Editorial Philosophy I write with one single goal: To simplify searching through the abundance of products on the market by finding the right one suited to my readers' needs based on personal experience, user reviews and ratings. When all else fails, Neha speaks to experts who can solve the query. Read Less

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