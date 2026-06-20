5 things to keep in mind when selecting a wellness destination for your vacation
Wellness travel is personal. Experts share five key considerations to help you choose a holiday that genuinely restores you.
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Wellness has become one of those words that quietly sneaks into every part of life. It influences the music we listen to, the hobbies we pick up, the food we order, and increasingly, the holidays we book. As someone who is constantly plotting an escape from my inbox, I have learned that wellness travel is deeply personal. Case in point, a few years ago, I happily took two flights, two car rides and a long trek to Tiger's Nest in Bhutan for the promise of a great spa session on the day after the trek. Yet the thought of signing up for a mountain top yoga retreat for a week sounds far less appealing. What feels restorative to one person can feel like work to another. So, I spoke to Claudine Triolo, Country Director of Sales, Marketing & Journeys at Six Senses Bhutan, and Rajat Gera, Commercial Director at Six Senses Fort Barwara, to find out what truly matters when choosing a wellness destination. As Triolo puts it, “look beyond individual treatments and consider the overall experience a place offers.”
What is wellness travel?
For the longest time, wellness travel was seen as a holiday filled with yoga classes, green juices, and the occasional massage. Today, it is far more personal than that. It can mean better sleep, time away from constant notifications, learning healthier habits, reconnecting with nature, or simply returning home feeling lighter than when you left. The focus is not on ticking activities off an itinerary but on finding experiences that genuinely make you feel good. As Rajat Gera puts it, travellers should "look beyond the spa menu and choose a destination that supports well-being" throughout their stay.
With that in mind, here are the five things both experts believe you should consider before booking your next wellness escape.
Claudine Triolo’s 5 things to keep in mind
1. Can the experience be personalised?
Look for programmes and activities that match your goals instead of a one-size-fits-all approach.
2. Is nature part of the experience?
The setting matters. Natural surroundings can play a big role in helping you slow down and switch off.
3. Does the destination offer a sense of purpose?
Seek experiences that encourage reflection, learning, or a fresh perspective on life.
4. Will you connect with local culture?
The most memorable trips often include meaningful interactions with local traditions and communities.
5. How seriously does it take sustainability?
Responsible tourism often creates a more thoughtful and rewarding guest experience.
Rajat Gera’s 5 things to keep in mind
1. Look beyond the spa{{/usCountry}}
Rajat Gera’s 5 things to keep in mind
1. Look beyond the spa{{/usCountry}}
A wellness holiday should support your well-being from morning to night, not just during treatment hours.
2. Can it be customised to your needs?{{/usCountry}}
A wellness holiday should support your well-being from morning to night, not just during treatment hours.
2. Can it be customised to your needs?{{/usCountry}}
Choose destinations that take your goals, preferences, and lifestyle into account.
3. Consider the environment{{/usCountry}}
Choose destinations that take your goals, preferences, and lifestyle into account.
3. Consider the environment{{/usCountry}}
Local culture, heritage, and surroundings can shape how restorative a holiday feels.
4. Check the expertise behind the programme
Qualified practitioners and evidence-based approaches can make a significant difference.
5. Will the benefits last after the trip?
The best wellness experiences leave you with habits and practices you can carry home.
Your next wellness holiday might be closer than you think. Before you hit the booking button, take a moment to think about what wellness actually means to you. It could be a week of spa treatments, a digital detox in the hills, long walks in nature, better sleep, or simply a break from the daily rush. The right destination is not the one everyone else is talking about. It is the one that leaves you feeling rested, refreshed, and genuinely happy to be there. Keep these expert tips in mind, trust your instincts, and start planning that much-needed escape. Your future, better-rested self will thank you for it.
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