A page from Ankita Konwar’s Travel book – the companion matters, not destination

Ankita Konwar and Milind Soman are having a dreamy vacation in Gujarat. The couple are having a great time on the beaches and in the colourful corners of the city and their Instagram profile stands witness to that. From walking on the beach and posing for romantic pictures to posing with plates of Gujarat’s famous street food jalebis and ganthiyas, Milind and Ankita are doing it all.

The couple’s Instagram profiles are replete with their pictures from the week-long vacation and they are drool-worthy. Ankita also keeps sharing advices on how to travel right and what to do in order to soak in the complete flavour that the place offers.

On Tuesday, Ankita gave another pro tip about traveling. She shared a set of stunning pictures of herself with husband Milind and wrote that while traveling, the place does not matter as much as the travel companion does. “It doesn’t matter where you’re going, it’s who you have beside you,” read her caption.

Take a look at their pictures here:

Milind and Ankita have been chilling like villains on chhakda – a local vehicle of Gujarat. The chhakda is printed in colourful motifs and has a shade over it for the travelers. Ankita and Milind posed on the chhakda and looked ravishing together.

Milind can be seen dressed in classic white shirt and blue denims, while Ankita chose to go desi in a red and orange printed kurta with frills and a pair of trousers of the same colour.

Ankita’s tips on traveling comes handy for a lot of travel-lovers. A few days back, Ankita advised for Instagram family to be an explorer, and not a tourist. She wrote that the best way to immerse in the local flavour of a place is to try the local food, speak to the local people and try out local activities.

Ankita and Milind’s pictures of their dreamy long vacation in Gujarat is giving us major travel FOMO.

