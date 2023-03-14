Ageless adventures: 5 fun and memorable travel ideas for senior citizens

Who says travel is just for the young? Age is just a number, and there's no reason why seniors can't embark on fun and adventurous trips to explore new destinations, make memories, and enjoy life to the fullest. Today everyone is breaking the shackles of stereotypes and accepting the fact that age is just a number. Fun is fun, regardless of the age group. Just because outdoor activities are labelled as perfect for a certain age group, that doesn’t necessarily mean that they can’t be enjoyed by people outside of that age range. A minimum level of physical and a lot of mental strength is all you need to head on a rejuvenating adventure trip. From hiking in the mountains to cruising down a river, there are plenty of travel options that cater to the active and adventurous senior traveler. (Also read: Travel therapy: Amazing benefits of travelling for senior citizens )

Deepu, Co- Founder, Senior World, shared with HT Lifestyle, some fun and adventurous activities that can be enjoyed freely by all age groups.

1. River rafting: The thrill and excitement of riding the gushing waves of the river that flows with full force are second to none and can easily refresh one’s mood. Rishikesh & Bhutan are some of the popular budget destinations.

2. Camel safaris: Whether it is camel riding at the world-famous Giza Pyramids in Egypt or exploring the golden sand dunes of the golden city of Jaisalmer or the white sand dunes at Nubra Valley (Ladakh), a camel ride is an exciting activity that can be enjoyed by all.

3. Trekking: One of the most sought-after adventure activities across the globe, trekking requires that you have a minimum level of physical fitness, especially if you are planning to hike up to a level of 3000m. No matter where you live, there’s sure to be a trekking route nearby. It is the best way to explore the wonders of Mother Nature and get some exercise too!

4. Under sea walk: Have you ever felt like walking at the bottom of the ocean and seeing what goes on down there? Enjoy the wonders of the sea by foot with a sea walker experience, an extraordinary and safe approach to diving. Bali can be a great destination to try this out

5. Hiking and exploring national parks: Nature has positive effects on our health when you soak in the environment through your sense of sight, hearing, smell, or touch. Every park provides unique experiences to improve your health. Whether you choose to walk, hike or run-at a leisurely or heart pumping pace-you are improving your physical, mental, and brain health.

The advantages of engaging in outdoor adventure activities are endless. From an increase in adrenaline to improving your physical health, these benefits enhance your overall health in general. There’s no better way to experience carpe diem than embarking on an adventure journey. The adventures are out there waiting for you; what are you waiting for?

