IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Travel / Blending safety in an adventure trip
Blending safety in an adventure trip
Blending safety in an adventure trip
travel

Blending safety in an adventure trip

The pandemic brought our journeys to a standstill but it could never kill our curiosity
READ FULL STORY
By Swati Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 11:59 PM IST

The pandemic brought our journeys to a standstill but it could never kill our curiosity. Now with the world gradually swinging back to normalcy, hibernation for intrepid adventurers is over too.

“People have extensively taken to travelling and exploring the world amid the vaccine rollout. The fear of being locked in the house has made most people want to live their life to the fullest,” says Adithya BN, a traveller and a hotelier.

But even for an adrenaline addict, planning well in advance helps one get the most out of their trip – be it hiking to the snow-clad mountains or snorkeling to discover underwater delights. So, here are few tips that’ll help you plan the perfect adventure trip.

Prepare yourself mentally

Be it a journey to some place unexplored or trying your hands at an adventurous activity, it is important to first prepare yourself mentally. “While the mind pushes you to break through your limitations, your heart chooses its safe and familiar comfort zone,” says Upasana Kochhar, travel influencer, who recalls going through similar emotions while trying her first bungee jump. “But that’s when I decided to move out of my comfort zone. I made up my mind and decided to erase the ‘I can’t’ part. And since then, there has been no looking back,” she adds.

Choose the right gear

Invest in the paraphernalia that you might need for such trips. Be it getting a lightweight backpack or a trekking boot – do plan, purchase or rent in advance. “Also look up for weather conditions and pack your bags accordingly,” suggests Adithya.

Research is the key

It’s always a good idea to do some research on local language, customs and food. You don’t want to be in a position where there’s no way to communicate with the locals. “Reading reviews and stories gives you great insights,” adds Adithya

Be open to experiences

Remember, adventure travel is a mindset and a big part of that is being comfortable with new experiences. “I think a new adventure sport can be compared to a fresh endeavour of life. It’s important to take a leap of faith,” Kochhar ends.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
Blending safety in an adventure trip
Blending safety in an adventure trip
travel

Blending safety in an adventure trip

By Swati Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 11:59 PM IST
The pandemic brought our journeys to a standstill but it could never kill our curiosity
READ FULL STORY
Close
Japan official says ‘Go To’ campaign in March might support the tourism industry(Twitter/JapanWTravel)
Japan official says ‘Go To’ campaign in March might support the tourism industry(Twitter/JapanWTravel)
travel

Japan official says ‘Go To’ campaign in March might support the tourism industry

Bloomberg
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 10:54 AM IST
'There will be demand for travel during the spring school holidays in March, so we should think of doing a ‘Go To’ campaign to properly support the tourism industry': Hiroshige Seko said even as studies indicate that the campaign may have spread the coronavirus.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indians, Pakistanis, Nepalese stranded as Hong Kong rejects BN (O) passports(Twitter/winstonetco)
Indians, Pakistanis, Nepalese stranded as Hong Kong rejects BN (O) passports(Twitter/winstonetco)
travel

Indians, Pakistanis, Nepalese stranded as Hong Kong rejects BN (O) passports

ANI
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 10:36 AM IST
Ethnic minorities including Indians, Pakistanis and Nepalese in a fix after Hong Kong rejects British National Overseas passport making them face fresh hurdle in travelling abroad. The move came amid a row between China and Britain over London's citizenship offer for Hong Kong residents
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: People wearing protective masks walk along Via dei Condotti street , in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Yara Nardi/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: People wearing protective masks walk along Via dei Condotti street , in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Yara Nardi/File Photo
travel

Italy awaits return of tourists as Covid restrictions eased, coffee bars reopen

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 10:12 AM IST
After severe curbs over the Christmas and New Year period, two-thirds of Italy was declared a "yellow zone" allowing bars in those less risky areas to serve customers at counters and tables again instead of offering only take-away in plastic cups.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dubai closes bars, limits activities after virus cases spike(Unsplash)
Dubai closes bars, limits activities after virus cases spike(Unsplash)
travel

Dubai closes bars, limits activities after virus cases spike

AP, Dubai
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 07:37 AM IST
  • Because of the rise in the coronavirus cases, on Monday, Dubai announced that they will require test results from all the passengers entering the premises. That is not all even bars have been closed for a month and crowd limits have been put on cinemas, hotels, malls and other destinations
READ FULL STORY
Close
Myanmar shuts down all airports and flights post detention of Aung San Suu Kyi(Pexels)
Myanmar shuts down all airports and flights post detention of Aung San Suu Kyi(Pexels)
travel

Myanmar shuts down all airports and flights post detention of Aung San Suu Kyi

PTI
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 06:59 PM IST
US Embassy in Myanmar issues a 'security alert' as the road to the international airport in Yangon, the country's biggest city, was closed on Monday. This came after the shutting down of all passenger flights and airports in lieu of the detention of Myanmar's leader Aung San Suu Kyi
READ FULL STORY
Close
The new forecast compares with a loss of between 330 billion yen and 380 billion yen it predicted three months ago.(Unsplash)
The new forecast compares with a loss of between 330 billion yen and 380 billion yen it predicted three months ago.(Unsplash)
travel

Japan Airlines forecasts bigger loss as coronavirus dampens travel demand

Reuters, Tokyo
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 01:08 PM IST
Japan Airlines on Monday cut its full-year forecast to a record operating loss of 420 billion yen as a surge in coronavirus infections dampened expectations for a recovery in domestic travel.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mexico says tourism could lose USD 782 million(Unsplash)
Mexico says tourism could lose USD 782 million(Unsplash)
travel

Mexico may suffer tourism loss worth USD 782 million as Canada suspends flights

Reuters, Mexico
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 07:26 AM IST
On Sunday, the Tourism Minister of Mexico calculated an estimate and announced that as a result of Canada suspending all flights to the country, there could be 791,000 fewer tourists and a heavy loss to the tourism industry.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Britain opens visa for Hong Kongers allowing them to live and work in UK(REUTERS)
Britain opens visa for Hong Kongers allowing them to live and work in UK(REUTERS)
travel

Britain opens visa for Hong Kongers allowing them to live and work in UK

AFP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 05:24 PM IST
  • Anyone with a British National (Overseas) passport and their dependents can now apply online for a visa allowing them to live and work in the United Kingdom. After five years, they can apply for citizenship.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image(Unsplash)
Representational image(Unsplash)
travel

Must wear masks on public transportation amid coronavirus pandemic: CDC

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 02:55 PM IST
The CDC order takes effect Monday. It states passengers on airplanes, trains, buses, subways, ships, ferries, taxis and ride-shares must wear a mask that covers their nose and mouth while getting on such vehicles, during the ride and while getting off.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Entry with diplomatic and service visas will not be affected, it said.(Unsplash)
Entry with diplomatic and service visas will not be affected, it said.(Unsplash)
travel

China temporarily bars entry of foreigners travelling from Canada

Reuters, Beijing
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 02:18 PM IST
China has temporarily banned entry of foreign nationals travelling from Canada, even if they hold valid Chinese residence permits for work.
READ FULL STORY
Close
GN Itoo, director of tourism in Kashmir conveyed that rediscovering Kashmir is the need of the hour at present.(Pixabay)
GN Itoo, director of tourism in Kashmir conveyed that rediscovering Kashmir is the need of the hour at present.(Pixabay)
travel

Bollywood producers interact with travel operators to promote tourism in Kashmir

ANI, Srinagar (jammu And Kashmir) [india]
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 10:22 AM IST
Bollywood producers, who are on a four-day tour of the Kashmir valley, interacted with tour and travel operators on Saturday in an attempt to revive film shootings and promote film tourism here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Cuba to force travellers to quarantine as virus cases rise(Unsplash)
Cuba to force travellers to quarantine as virus cases rise(Unsplash)
travel

Cuba will now make travellers quarantine to stop the spread of virus

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 07:23 AM IST
On Saturday, Cuba announced that a new set of restrictions will be implemented to stop the further spread of the novel coronavirus. According to these, everyone travelling to Cuba will have to quarantine for some time
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kashmir valley receives snowfall in huge quantities which attracts a good number of tourists.(Unsplash)
Kashmir valley receives snowfall in huge quantities which attracts a good number of tourists.(Unsplash)
travel

Tourist influx increases in Jammu and Kashmir after snowfall

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 06:42 PM IST
Following heavy snowfall, the tourist influx in Jammu and Kashmir has increased now after a lull due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Tourism Establishment Survey will provide data on the industry, including the size of the workforce, pay and revenue and expenditure.(Yahoo)
The Tourism Establishment Survey will provide data on the industry, including the size of the workforce, pay and revenue and expenditure.(Yahoo)
travel

Saudi Arabia to start tracking tourism’s contribution to economy

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 06:20 PM IST
Saudi Arabia’s statistics authority will begin tracking tourism’s contribution to its economic output, according to a statement on Saturday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP