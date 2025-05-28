Search Search
Wednesday, May 28, 2025
Amazon sale on baby travel essentials: Get up to 60% off on strollers, diapers, feeding essentials, and more

By Shweta Pandey
May 28, 2025 12:31 PM IST

Amazon is celebrating baby travel fest, wherein you can get up to 60% off on all baby travel essentials like strollers, diapers, feeding essentials, and more.

Mee Mee Twin Buggy Baby Stroller & Pram Easy Foldable with Adjustable Seating Positions| Age 0-2 yrs & Weight Upto 20 Kg with Swivel Wheel | 3 Point Safety Harness Belt with Comfortable Seats View Details checkDetails

₹9,749

Growgether Multifunctional Diaper Bag | Convertible Sling & Backpack, Stroller Straps, luggage sleeve | Vegan Leather Base | Thermal Pockets, Changing Mat, Tech Storage | Water Repellent (01 (04 View Details checkDetails

₹8,099

LuvLap Steel Body Soft Silicon Straw Sipper, one Touch Opening, High Grade SS304 Steel, BPA Free, 6m+, Red, 550 ml View Details checkDetails

₹1,277

LuvLap Sports Convertible Car Seat for Baby & Kids, New Born to 4 Years, Forward Facing & Rearward Facing, 3 Adjustable Recline Levels, European Safety Standard Certified, Side Impact Guard-Black View Details checkDetails

₹4,699

R for Rabbit Street Smart Auto Fold Stylish Newborn Baby Stroller| Aluminum Frame Pram with One Click Fold |Travel Friendly Cabin Trolley Stroller for 0-3 Years for Boy & Girl (Ash Grey) View Details checkDetails

₹8,896

LuvLap Galaxy Baby Stroller, Pram for Baby with 5 Point Safety Harness, Spacious Cushioned seat with Multi Level seat Recline, Easy Fold, Lightweight Stroller for 0 to 3 Years (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹6,299

Joie Aire Twin Baby Stroller - Portable & Lightweight Double Buggy with Reversible Seat Liner (Birth to 15 kg, Dark Pewter), S1217AEDPW000 View Details checkDetails

₹23,919

Baby Forest Neer 99.9% Water Baby Wipes- Pack of 2 | Ideal for 0 Plus Months | No Added Fragrance | Cruelty-Free | Plant-Based Formulations | Pack of 2 Wipes | Dermatologically Tested View Details checkDetails

₹600

SebaMed Baby Body Lotion, For All Skin Types View Details checkDetails

Tedibar Baby Bathing Bar View Details checkDetails

Cetaphil Baby Wash & Shampoo with Organic Calendula View Details checkDetails

Philips Avent Electric Breast Pump | No.1 Brand Recommended by Moms Worldwide | Natural Motion Technology | One Size Fits all | 3X Faster Expression | 8 + 16 Expression and Stimulation settings | Corded | Quiet Motor | SCF395/11 View Details checkDetails

₹9,499

Fisher-Price 6 Bottle Sterilizer for Baby Milk Bottles and Accessories - (Sterilizer) View Details checkDetails

₹2,350

R for Rabbit Silicone First Feed Meal Box for Baby, Kids Multi-Functional Milk Powder Container Box 210G (Blue) View Details checkDetails

₹386

R for Rabbit Lullabies Baby Cradle Automatic Swing with 5 Point Safety Harness, Remote Control, Mosquito Net, Smart Timer, Soothing Music for New Born Kids Age 0-2 Years Weight Upto 12 Kg (Cream) View Details checkDetails

₹8,696

Mee Mee Cotton Ultra Soft Plush, Lightweight & Super Comfortable Baby Blankets, Swaddle for Infant & Toddler(Blue) View Details checkDetails

₹749

LuvLap 100% Cotton Muslin Baby Swaddle Set, Baby Towel, Size-120cm x 100cm (47x39), Dots Hearts Print, 0-18 Month+, Printed Mulmal Muslin Swaddle Wrap for New Born, Pack of 3 View Details checkDetails

₹592

Get ready to save big on all your baby supplies as Amazon is celebrating baby travel fest wherein, you can get up to 60% off on all baby care essentials. So, be it stocking up for a new arrival or replenishing everyday necessities, this sale offers unbeatable discounts on a wide range of baby products. From diapers and wipes to strollers, car seats, feeding essentials, and more, Amazon has got you covered.

Amazon sale on baby care essentials: Up to 60% off
Amazon sale on baby care essentials: Up to 60% off

With trusted brands and top-rated items available at reduced prices, now is the perfect time for parents and caregivers to shop smart and stay prepared. Here is all you need to know about the sale.

Top deals:

Strollers:

Glide into summer adventures with the perfect stroller from Amazon’s baby travel fest. Be it navigating city sidewalks or strolling through parks, discover lightweight, foldable, and stylish options tailored for comfort and convenience. With trusted brands at unbeatable discounts, now’s the time to upgrade your baby’s ride. Smooth wheels, spacious storage, and sleek designs await—making every outing easier for you and cosier for your little one.

Diapers, and wipes:

Messy moments are no match for Amazon’s baby supplies sale! Stock up on ultra-absorbent diapers and gentle wipes at wallet-friendly prices. From overnight protection to hypoallergenic options for sensitive skin, these essentials keep your baby dry, comfy, and rash-free. Buy bulk packs, and you don't have to worry about buying it often.

Bathing and skincare:

Be it travelling to places or just stocking your home, this deals on bathing and skincare products are made just for delicate skin. From calming lotions to tear-free shampoos, find dermatologist-approved, fragrance-free options that nourish and protect. With trusted names in baby wellness, you can pamper your little one while saving big. The sale includes essentials for every bath time and bedtime ritual.

Feeding supplies:

From first sips to tiny tastes, Amazon’s sale on feeding supplies has everything to keep your baby happy and full. Find BPA-free bottles, spill-proof sippy cups, adorable bibs, and silicone spoons designed for little hands. Be it breastfeeding, bottle-feeding, or transitioning to solids, enjoy smart solutions that simplify mealtime.

 

Bedding and nursery

Turn your baby’s nursery into a dreamy haven with Amazon’s deals on bedding and décor. Snuggle-worthy blankets, breathable crib sheets, and cute pillows are just a few clicks away. Create a cosy space where sweet dreams come easily and style meets comfort. With exclusive discounts, it’s the perfect moment to refresh your baby’s room with softness, charm, and love.

Similar articles for you:

Stylish 2-piece suitcase sets: Best luggage trolley sets to make your travel woes disappear

8 Standout Samsonite luggage bags: Top picks to help you travel smart

Maternity dresses: Pregnancy glow meets wardrobe wow; Top 8 picks for motherhood

Deals on trolley bags for children: Up to 75% off on cute and colorful luggage bags from Nasher Miles, Novex, and more

FAQ for baby essentials on Amazon sale

  • What are baby essentials?

    Baby essentials are the must-have items to care for a newborn. These typically include diapers, clothing, feeding supplies, sleep items, and bathing products.

  • What feeding essentials should I have?

    Bottles (4–8) Formula or breast pump Bibs and burp cloths Nursing pillow Bottle brush and sterilizer

  • What bath products are essential?

    Baby bathtub Mild baby shampoo and body wash Soft washcloths and hooded towels Baby lotion Baby nail clippers

  • Do I need a car seat before the baby is born?

    Yes, a properly installed infant car seat is required to bring your baby home from the hospital.

  • How do I choose the right baby products?

    Look for: Safety certifications (JPMA, ASTM) Positive reviews Recommendations from pediatricians or trusted sources

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

 

