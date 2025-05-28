Amazon sale on baby travel essentials: Get up to 60% off on strollers, diapers, feeding essentials, and more
May 28, 2025 12:31 PM IST
Amazon is celebrating baby travel fest, wherein you can get up to 60% off on all baby travel essentials like strollers, diapers, feeding essentials, and more.
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Mee Mee Twin Buggy Baby Stroller & Pram Easy Foldable with Adjustable Seating Positions| Age 0-2 yrs & Weight Upto 20 Kg with Swivel Wheel | 3 Point Safety Harness Belt with Comfortable Seats View Details
|
₹9,749
|
|
|
Growgether Multifunctional Diaper Bag | Convertible Sling & Backpack, Stroller Straps, luggage sleeve | Vegan Leather Base | Thermal Pockets, Changing Mat, Tech Storage | Water Repellent (01 (04 View Details
|
₹8,099
|
|
|
LuvLap Steel Body Soft Silicon Straw Sipper, one Touch Opening, High Grade SS304 Steel, BPA Free, 6m+, Red, 550 ml View Details
|
₹1,277
|
|
|
LuvLap Sports Convertible Car Seat for Baby & Kids, New Born to 4 Years, Forward Facing & Rearward Facing, 3 Adjustable Recline Levels, European Safety Standard Certified, Side Impact Guard-Black View Details
|
₹4,699
|
|
|
R for Rabbit Street Smart Auto Fold Stylish Newborn Baby Stroller| Aluminum Frame Pram with One Click Fold |Travel Friendly Cabin Trolley Stroller for 0-3 Years for Boy & Girl (Ash Grey) View Details
|
₹8,896
|
|
|
LuvLap Galaxy Baby Stroller, Pram for Baby with 5 Point Safety Harness, Spacious Cushioned seat with Multi Level seat Recline, Easy Fold, Lightweight Stroller for 0 to 3 Years (Black) View Details
|
₹6,299
|
|
|
Joie Aire Twin Baby Stroller - Portable & Lightweight Double Buggy with Reversible Seat Liner (Birth to 15 kg, Dark Pewter), S1217AEDPW000 View Details
|
₹23,919
|
|
|
Baby Forest Neer 99.9% Water Baby Wipes- Pack of 2 | Ideal for 0 Plus Months | No Added Fragrance | Cruelty-Free | Plant-Based Formulations | Pack of 2 Wipes | Dermatologically Tested View Details
|
₹600
|
|
|
SebaMed Baby Body Lotion, For All Skin Types View Details
|
|
|
|
Tedibar Baby Bathing Bar View Details
|
|
|
|
Cetaphil Baby Wash & Shampoo with Organic Calendula View Details
|
|
|
|
Philips Avent Electric Breast Pump | No.1 Brand Recommended by Moms Worldwide | Natural Motion Technology | One Size Fits all | 3X Faster Expression | 8 + 16 Expression and Stimulation settings | Corded | Quiet Motor | SCF395/11 View Details
|
₹9,499
|
|
|
Fisher-Price 6 Bottle Sterilizer for Baby Milk Bottles and Accessories - (Sterilizer) View Details
|
₹2,350
|
|
|
R for Rabbit Silicone First Feed Meal Box for Baby, Kids Multi-Functional Milk Powder Container Box 210G (Blue) View Details
|
₹386
|
|
|
R for Rabbit Lullabies Baby Cradle Automatic Swing with 5 Point Safety Harness, Remote Control, Mosquito Net, Smart Timer, Soothing Music for New Born Kids Age 0-2 Years Weight Upto 12 Kg (Cream) View Details
|
₹8,696
|
|
|
Mee Mee Cotton Ultra Soft Plush, Lightweight & Super Comfortable Baby Blankets, Swaddle for Infant & Toddler(Blue) View Details
|
₹749
|
|
|
LuvLap 100% Cotton Muslin Baby Swaddle Set, Baby Towel, Size-120cm x 100cm (47x39), Dots Hearts Print, 0-18 Month+, Printed Mulmal Muslin Swaddle Wrap for New Born, Pack of 3 View Details
|
₹592
|
|
