Stylish 2-piece suitcase sets: Best luggage trolley sets to make your travel woes disappear

If you’ve ever wrestled with mismatched bags or struggled through airports juggling too many handles, it might be time for an upgrade. A solid 2 Piece Suitcase Set can change the way you travel. The best suitcase sets do not just look good as they bring convenience, comfort and a touch of personality to your trips. Travel in style with a suitcase trolley set of 2. These trolley bags set of 2 make packing fun.

From quick weekend escapes to long holidays, having a matching pair of trolley bags that glide smoothly and pack efficiently can take some of the stress out of the whole experience. With options ranging from compact and lightweight to spacious and sturdy, finding the right suitcase trolley set of 2 does not have to feel like a chore. Let’s make packing feel a bit more sorted.

Top 8 picks for 2-piece suitcase sets

1. Kamiliant by American Tourister Harrier 2 Pc Set 55 cms & 68 cms- Small & Medium Polypropylene (PP) Hard Sided 4 Wheels Spinner Luggage Set/Trolley Bag Set (Iron Grey)

The Kamiliant by American Tourister Harrier 2 Piece Suitcase Set blends style with practical design. With its boxy shape for extra volume, smooth 360-degree wheels and a secure 3-digit lock, travel feels less stressful. These hard shell trolley bags come with clever compartments and are lightweight enough for easy lifting, making them a handy travel luggage set of 2.

Specifications Sizes Included 55 cm and 68 cm (Small and Medium) Material Polypropylene Hard Shell Security 3-Digit Fixed Combination Lock Wheels 360-degree Spinner Wheels for Easy Movement Click Here to Buy Kamiliant by American Tourister Harrier 2 Pc Set 55 cms & 68 cms- Small & Medium Polypropylene (PP) Hard Sided 4 Wheels Spinner Luggage Set/Trolley Bag Set (Iron Grey)

2. Aristocrat Polypropylene Air Pro Set of 2 Hard Luggage (55Cm and 66Cm) | Lightweight Luggage with Wheels, Secured Zip and Secured Combination Lock | Jet Black | Unisex, Spinner, Trolley Bag

The Aristocrat Air Pro 2 Piece Suitcase Set is built for travellers who want strength without the extra weight. Made from tough polypropylene, these trolley bags are water-resistant and scratch-proof. With dual 360-degree wheels, a secure zip and a combination lock, this travel luggage set of 2 offers comfort, safety and plenty of space for all your essentials.

Specifications Sizes Included 55 cm and 66 cm Material Polypropylene Security Secured Zipper and Combination Lock Wheels Dual 360-degree Spinner Wheels Click Here to Buy Aristocrat Polypropylene Air Pro Set of 2 Hard Luggage (55Cm and 66Cm) | Lightweight Luggage with Wheels, Secured Zip and Secured Combination Lock | Jet Black | Unisex, Spinner, Trolley Bag

3. Safari Thorium Neo 8 Wheels 55 and 66 Cm Small and Medium Trolley Bags Hard Case Polycarbonate 360 Degree Wheeling System Luggage, Trolley Bags for Travel Set of 2, Suitcase for Travel, Graphite Blue

The Safari Thorium Neo 2 Piece Suitcase Set is all about ease and function. With 8 wheels for smoother gliding, a scratch-resistant polycarbonate shell and a bold Graphite Blue finish, these trolley bags bring reliability to your travel routine. This travel luggage set of 2 is lightweight and meets most domestic cabin and check-in size requirements, making packing feel less chaotic.

Specifications Sizes Included 55 cm and 66 cm (Small and Medium) Material Polycarbonate with Textured Scratch Resistance Security Fixed Combination Lock Wheels 8-Wheel 360 Degree Wheeling System Click Here to Buy Safari Thorium Neo 8 Wheels 55 and 66 Cm Small and Medium Trolley Bags Hard Case Polycarbonate 360 Degree Wheeling System Luggage, Trolley Bags for Travel Set of 2, Suitcase for Travel, Graphite Blue

4. MOKOBARA The Transit Luggage Poly-Carbonate Hard Sided 8 Silent Ninja Wheels (Still Loading Brownray (Limited Edition), Set of 2)

The MOKOBARA Transit Luggage Set of 2 blends a strong build with smooth handling. Crafted from ABS and polycarbonate, these trolley bags are water-resistant and built to last. With Silent Ninja Wheels, aviation-grade handles and TSA locks, this travel luggage set of 2 brings comfort and style. The Still Loading Brownray edition adds a unique finish for those who like something different.

Specifications Sizes Included 54 cm (Cabin) and 64 cm (Check-in) Material ABS + Polycarbonate, Water Resistant Security TSA Number Lock Wheels 8 Super Silent Ninja Wheels with Yellow Detail Click Here to Buy MOKOBARA The Transit Luggage Poly-Carbonate Hard Sided 8 Silent Ninja Wheels (Still Loading Brownray (Limited Edition), Set of 2)

5. VIP Quad Active 2 Pc Set Cabin 55 Cm (Small) Check-in 66 Cm (Medium) 8 Spinner Wheels Trolley Bags, Hard Case Lightweight Bag with Combination Lock, Tough Suitcase for Travel (Black)

The VIP Quad Active 2 Piece Suitcase Set offers a strong polypropylene shell with smooth 8-spinner wheels for easy handling. Lightweight yet tough, these trolley bags come with a push-button trolley handle and combination lock for added security. Ideal for all travel plans, this luggage set of 2 keeps your packing hassle-free and stylish in classic black.

Specifications Sizes Included 55 cm (Cabin) and 66 cm (Medium) Material Polypropylene Hard Shell Security Combination Lock Wheels 8 Smooth Spinner Wheels Click Here to Buy VIP Quad Active 2 Pc Set Cabin 55 Cm (Small) Check-in 66 Cm (Medium) 8 Spinner Wheels Trolley Bags, Hard Case Lightweight Bag with Combination Lock, Tough Suitcase for Travel (Black)

6. THE ASSEMBLY Medium Check In 24 Inches & 20 Inches Cabin Luggage Set Of 2 - Premium Polycarbonate Hardsided Suitcase & Trolley Bags (Grey)-Stark Pro, 65 Cm, Spinner

The Assembly 2 Piece Suitcase Set combines durability with ease of use. Made from 100% polycarbonate, these grey trolley bags are lightweight and scratch resistant. The built-in TSA lock adds extra security, making it perfect for longer trips. With sizes designed for cabin and medium check-in, this travel luggage set of 2 fits well for all your packing needs.

Specifications Sizes Included 20 inches (Cabin) and 24 inches (Medium) Material 100% Polycarbonate Security TSA-Approved Lock Wheels Smooth Spinner Wheels Click Here to Buy THE ASSEMBLY Medium Check In 24 Inches & 20 Inches Cabin Luggage Set Of 2 - Premium Polycarbonate Hardsided Suitcase & Trolley Bags (Grey)-Stark Pro, 65 Cm, Spinner

7. Nasher Miles Paris Hard-Sided Polypropylene Luggage Set of 2 | 65cm & 75cm | 8 Wheels Medium & Large Trolley Bag for Travel | Suitcase (Pastel Green)

The Nasher Miles Paris 2 Piece Suitcase Set combines durability and style in pastel green. Made from tough polypropylene, these medium and large trolley bags are perfect for trips longer than a week. With 8 silent spinner wheels and secure number locks, this travel luggage set of 2 offers smooth movement and organised packing for a stress-free travel experience.

Specifications Sizes Included 65 cm (Medium) and 75 cm (Large) Material Polypropylene Security Separate Number Locks (Reset Code 0-0-0) Wheels 8 Silent 360-Degree Spinner Wheels Click Here to Buy Nasher Miles Paris Hard-Sided Polypropylene Luggage Set of 2 | 65cm & 75cm | 8 Wheels Medium & Large Trolley Bag for Travel | Suitcase (Pastel Green)

8. Urban Jungle by Safari, Lumolite Light Weight Premium Trolley Bag Set of 2, Cabin & Medium Luggage, Hardside Polycarbonate Suitcase with 8 Silent Wheels and TSA Lock (Yellow)

The Urban Jungle by Safari Lumolite 2 Piece Suitcase Set is a lightweight travel essential in bright yellow. Made from 100% polycarbonate, these trolley bags are 25% lighter than usual with reinforced grooves to prevent scratches. Equipped with silent 8-wheel spinners and a TSA lock, this travel luggage set of 2 offers smooth mobility and secure, organised packing.

Specifications Sizes Included Cabin and Medium Material 100% Polycarbonate Security TSA-Approved Keyless Lock Wheels 8 Silent 360-Degree Dual Spinner Wheels Click Here to Buy Urban Jungle by Safari, Lumolite Light Weight Premium Trolley Bag Set of 2, Cabin & Medium Luggage, Hardside Polycarbonate Suitcase with 8 Silent Wheels and TSA Lock (Yellow)

Luggage trolley set of 2: FAQs What sizes are included in typical 2 Piece Suitcase Sets? Most sets include a smaller cabin-sized bag around 55 cm and a larger check-in size between 65 cm and 75 cm, ideal for different trip lengths.

Are hard-shell trolley bags durable for travel? Yes, made from materials like polypropylene or polycarbonate, these bags offer strong protection and resist scratches and impacts.

Can I use both bags as cabin luggage? Usually, only the smaller bag fits cabin luggage size limits. The larger one is designed for check-in.

Do suitcase trolley sets come with security features? Most sets include combination locks or TSA-approved locks to keep your belongings safe during travel.

