Australian man shares his experience traveling through Northeast India: Here's his verdict on each state he visited

Those who have travelled through Northeast India often agree on one thing – no other region in the country feels quite the same. Home to dramatic landscapes, vibrant indigenous cultures, and centuries of rich tradition and heritage, each of its states has a distinct identity. If you've been thinking about exploring this corner of India, here's what an Australian travel creator discovered during his journey across the region.

Read more to find out the experiences that stood out most for the travel creator. (Unsplash)

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Christian Betzmann, a luxury travel creator from Sydney, Australia, has shared his unforgettable journey across Northeast India. In an Instagram post uploaded on March 24, he documents his travels through the region, highlighting the landscapes, cultures, traditions, and experiences that captivated him the most.

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Meghalaya

{{^usCountry}} Christian describes Meghalaya as a hidden paradise unlike anywhere else in India. From its crystal-clear rivers to its mysterious caves, every corner fuelled his sense of adventure, while the ingenious living root bridges left a lasting impression on him. Assam {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Christian describes Meghalaya as a hidden paradise unlike anywhere else in India. From its crystal-clear rivers to its mysterious caves, every corner fuelled his sense of adventure, while the ingenious living root bridges left a lasting impression on him. Assam {{/usCountry}}

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Chris found Assam utterly enchanting, with its vast tea estates carpeting the state in lush greenery. Beyond the picturesque landscapes, he was fascinated by the majestic one-horned rhinoceros and the thrilling rhino safaris that offered a rare glimpse of the species in its natural habitat.

Nagaland

For Chris, Nagaland offered one of the most authentic and distinctive experiences of his journey through India. The travel creator was deeply fascinated by the state's rich tribal heritage and vibrant traditions. A highlight of his visit was attending Nagaland's iconic Hornbill Festival, where Naga tribes come together to celebrate their cultural heritage through indigenous sports, traditional dances, handcrafted art, folk music, and authentic local cuisine.

Manipur

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Manipur left Christian in awe with its serene natural beauty and rich cultural traditions. At the breathtaking Loktak Lake, he enjoyed a peaceful boat ride through shimmering blue waters dotted with lush, circular masses of floating vegetation that resemble tiny islands. Beyond its scenic landscapes, he also immersed himself in the state's heritage by experiencing Manipur's traditional martial arts.

Mizoram

According to the travel creator, Mizoram is one of India's most underrated and least-explored states. He was struck by its tranquil atmosphere, where picturesque villages are nestled amid rolling hills blanketed in lush greenery. For him, the state's untouched landscapes and quiet charm made it one of the most peaceful destinations of his journey.

Tripura

Tripura offered Christian a journey through the state's rich royal legacy. He explored the magnificent palaces and residences of the Manikya dynasty, delving into the history, culture, and heritage that have shaped the region over centuries. Beyond its historical landmarks, he found Tripura to be remarkably serene and according to him, it is one of India's most beautiful yet underrated destinations.

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