Australian tourist ranks this major Indian city as the number 1 place he will never visit again: 'Cows on road...'

Australian travel content creator Lucas Brancatisano has shared a critique of his least favourite global cities. In an Instagram video posted on June 12, Lucas — who has travelled to 60 countries — shared a list titled 'Five cities I'd never go back to if my life depended on it', ranking New Delhi, India, as his top destination to avoid. Also read | Foreigner ranks 'how safe she felt as a woman' travelling solo in different Indian states: '0/10 in UP, 9/10 in Kerala'

From intense sensory overload to unique traffic hazards, Lucas Brancatisano didn't hold back on why this global hotspot topped his ultimate 'never again' list. (Instagram/ alocalguide_ and Freepik)

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While acknowledging that many of the surrounding regions or countries are 'absolutely lovely' or 'fantastic', he didn’t hold back on the sensory overload, cultural friction, and aesthetic disappointments that defined his travels to these five specific cities.

1. New Delhi: 'a whole level above' overstimulation

Topping the list is India's capital city, which Lucas dismissed for its overwhelming atmosphere. "If you think you've been overstimulated in your life before, New Delhi is a whole level above that," he said, adding, "There's pollution, there's noise, buses, horns, and cows on the road. The sky is a smog. It's just crazy. It's not for me. I don't think I'll ever go back." Despite his harsh review of the capital, he clarified that his experience does not reflect his views of the rest of the country, noting, "The rest of India, in parts, is absolutely lovely, but in Delhi, not for me." Also read | Canadian man shares frustration after getting scammed by Delhi locals every day, praises Mumbai: 'I'll never go back…'

2. Leon: 'sweaty' and 'dangerous at night'

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{{^usCountry}} Coming in at number two was Leon, a city in Nicaragua. According to Lucas, the destination lacks appeal outside of its popular adventure-tourism scene. "This place is sweaty. It's dangerous at night. If it hadn't had volcano boarding, we probably wouldn't have been there in the first place," he revealed. Similar to his thoughts on New Delhi, he separated the city from the country at large: “But it's fine. Nicaragua itself is fantastic. I had a great time there in 2024. But Leon, no, I will never go back.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Coming in at number two was Leon, a city in Nicaragua. According to Lucas, the destination lacks appeal outside of its popular adventure-tourism scene. "This place is sweaty. It's dangerous at night. If it hadn't had volcano boarding, we probably wouldn't have been there in the first place," he revealed. Similar to his thoughts on New Delhi, he separated the city from the country at large: “But it's fine. Nicaragua itself is fantastic. I had a great time there in 2024. But Leon, no, I will never go back.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} 3. Oia, Santorini: 'definition of hell in summer' {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 3. Oia, Santorini: 'definition of hell in summer' {{/usCountry}}

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For his third selection, Lucas targeted the picturesque coastal town of Oia on the Greek island of Santorini, criticising the suffocating impact of overtourism during peak travel months. "This place is my definition of hell in summer: sunburn, 100,000 selfie sticks, and every single person getting the same sunset photo," Lucas lamented. "You can just look at it online. You don't have to go get a photo, don't go there. You'll have a really bad time. That's all I have to say about it," he added.

4. Phnom Penh: built-up and boring

Ranked fourth was Cambodia’s capital, Phnom Penh. Though the content creator admitted his memories might be a bit dated, the architectural and aesthetic impression left a lingering negative taste. "I went there a long time ago, but all I remember is a very built-up city with lots of tyre shops and not much going on," he said. Lucas remained open to being proven wrong by locals and fellow backpackers, adding, "I could be wrong, and please let me know in the comments if I am wrong... maybe I would go back, but from memory it was a s*** hole."

5. Benidorm: A cultural misstep

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Rounding out his list at number five was the coastal resort town of Benidorm, located in Alicante, Spain. Lucas slammed the destination for losing its authentic Spanish identity to low-cost British tourism. "This place is hell. This place, if you find yourself [there and] you're not British... you're in hell," he stated. "If you walk in there, there's an English breakfast on every single menu. Old British people rolling around. There's just pasty skin everywhere. It's just not a very nice place," Lucas added.

He concluded his video with a blunt warning for those planning their European itineraries: "If you're in Spain and you're going to Benidorm, you need to rethink all of the life choices you've made up to that point because you're in the wrong spot; that's my list. There aren't many I wouldn't go back to, but there are five of them."

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Panwar ...Read More With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world. Read Less

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