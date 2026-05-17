Backpack or trolley bag? A frequent traveller reveals what really works and how to make the right choice

As someone whose favourite place in the world is an airport at 1 am, I have spent more time than I would like to admit thinking about luggage. And if there is one thing I have learnt, it is that there is no single right answer. The backpack versus trolley bag debate is not as simple as one being better than the other. Your destination, the purpose of your trip, how much walking you plan to do, and even your mood can all influence what works best.

A neatly packed backpack and spinner suitcase side by side at an airport, ready for holiday, business trips and everything. (Canva.com)

Some trips call for a compact backpack and complete freedom. Others call for a trolley bag that quietly rolls beside you while your shoulders enjoy a much-needed break. The smartest way to choose is to think about how you will actually use your luggage, rather than buying a bag simply because it looks good in the store.

What type of trip is best suited to a backpack?

A backpack is ideal when your holiday involves a lot of movement. If you are planning to spend your days sightseeing, hopping between trains, walking through busy streets, and climbing stairs to a charming rental with no lift, a backpack can make life much easier.

It keeps your hands free, is easier to carry over uneven roads, and fits into tighter spaces. It also encourages lighter packing, which is rarely a bad thing. The trade-off is that all the weight sits on your shoulders and back. If you tend to overpack, your backpack may begin to feel less like luggage and more like a personal fitness challenge.

When does a trolley bag make more sense?

A trolley bag is excellent for trips where you are staying in one place for longer periods and carrying more belongings. If you are heading home for a couple of weeks, attending a conference, or taking a longer holiday with plenty of outfit changes, a trolley bag offers more structure and more space. It rolls smoothly through airports and hotels, keeps clothes neatly packed, and saves your shoulders from unnecessary strain. For many travellers, that alone makes it worth it.

Should you use a laptop backpack or a laptop trolley bag for work trips?

{{^usCountry}} Work trips have their own requirements. If you need your laptop with you throughout the day and plan to leave your main luggage at home or at the hotel, a dedicated laptop backpack is usually the most practical option. It is compact, comfortable to carry, and gives you easy access to chargers, documents, and other essentials. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Work trips have their own requirements. If you need your laptop with you throughout the day and plan to leave your main luggage at home or at the hotel, a dedicated laptop backpack is usually the most practical option. It is compact, comfortable to carry, and gives you easy access to chargers, documents, and other essentials. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} If you are travelling for several days and need both your laptop and additional clothing, a laptop trolley bag can be a very sensible choice. It includes a separate laptop compartment, extra storage, and allows you to move through the airport without carrying everything on your shoulders. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} If you are travelling for several days and need both your laptop and additional clothing, a laptop trolley bag can be a very sensible choice. It includes a separate laptop compartment, extra storage, and allows you to move through the airport without carrying everything on your shoulders. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Do you need a laptop compartment at all? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Do you need a laptop compartment at all? {{/usCountry}}

Not every trip involves a laptop. If your computer is staying at home, there is no reason to carry a bag built around a padded laptop section. In that case, a standard trolley bag or a simple backpack may suit you better.

The best luggage is often the one designed around what you are actually carrying, not features you do not need.

Backpack vs trolley bag: Which one is better for different trips?

Type of Trip Best Option Why Sightseeing holiday with lots of walking Backpack Easier to carry and keeps your hands free Short work trip Laptop backpack Convenient for carrying your laptop and essentials Multi day business travel Laptop trolley bag Combines laptop storage with extra packing space Long holiday or family visit Trolley bag Handles larger packing needs comfortably Trip with no laptop Standard backpack or trolley bag Choose based on packing volume and mobility

How to choose the right type of luggage?

The easiest way to decide is to think about how you will use the bag. Ask yourself these questions:

Will I be walking a lot?

Will I carry a laptop every day?

Do I need formal clothes to stay crease-free?

Am I packing light or taking half your wardrobe?

Your answers will usually point you in the right direction.

Each type of luggage has its place.

A backpack offers flexibility and freedom. A trolley bag offers comfort and organisation. Laptop bags add convenience when work is part of the plan. My personal advice is simple and maybe a little expensive. Get both!

Build a small luggage collection and use each piece for the trips it suits best. It makes travel smoother, packing easier, and every airport run a little more enjoyable. And if you already love the sound of rolling suitcases and departure boards late at night, you will know that good luggage is always worth it.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neha Ravi Khandelwal ...Read More Neha Ravi Khandelwal Neha Ravi Khandelwal is a Senior Digital Content Producer, Lifestyle at HT Shop Now, where she specialises in furniture, home, and travel, turning real-world expertise into practical advice that readers can rely on. Career journey and experience Neha began freelance writing in 2010 and started her mainstream media journey with the Times of India in 2022, and later joined the Hindustan Times. In the past, she has led interior design projects, interned in visual merchandising at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons, and managed operations for multiple women-led startups. To satiate her curiosity, she has completed beginner’s certifications in pottery, scuba diving, baking, creative writing, and more. She takes pride in having read over 2000 books (yes, she did count, and can share a list!) and spent 8 years practising Bharatnatyam and has even ghostwritten a book on Ladakh Tourism. Subject expertise With a Master’s in Interior Design and 10 years of building homes, Neha knows space-saving furniture and budget-friendly finds inside out. She instantly visualizes rooms and curates practical, stylish solutions. In travel, she offers packing guides, luggage tips, and trip advice, all backed by research, expert input from field experts, and hands-on experience. Education and professional background Neha holds a Master’s degree in Interior Design and had early stints as a visual merchandising trainee at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons. These experiences shape every article she writes. Editorial Philosophy I write with one single goal: To simplify searching through the abundance of products on the market by finding the right one suited to my readers' needs based on personal experience, user reviews and ratings. When all else fails, Neha speaks to experts who can solve the query. Read Less

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