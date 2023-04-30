Beyond beaches: 6 offbeat and fun activities to try in Goa this summer season

Goa, the land of sun, sand and sea, has been a favourite vacation destination for decades. Known for its beautiful beaches, nightlife, and seafood, the state has always been associated with a leisurely lifestyle. However, there's more to Goa than just beaches. From exploring hidden waterfalls and spice plantations to visiting offbeat museums and participating in traditional Goan activities, the state has a lot to offer for those who are looking for something different. In recent years, the Tourism Department of Goa has been focusing on promoting offbeat activities in the state, including spiritual spots, hinterland and heritage avenues, and heli-tourism. Here are some activities to explore in Goa beyond the beaches. (Also read: 5 tourist attractions in Andhra Pradesh you must visit )

Offbeat activities to try in Goa:

1. Spice plantations

Goa, also known as the party capital of India, is famous for its beaches, nightlife, and adventure sports. However, there's more to Goa than just the usual touristy stuff.

Another way to explore Goa's hinterland is by visiting one of the spice plantations. Visitors can take a guided tour of the plantation, learn about the various spices grown in the region, and even sample some of them. The Sahakari Spice Farm in Ponda is a popular spot for spice tours, where visitors can also enjoy a traditional Goan lunch.

2. Dudhsagar waterfall trek

Dudhsagar Waterfall is one of the tallest waterfalls in India and can be reached through a thrilling trek. The trail takes you through dense forests, streams, and railway tracks, and offers stunning views of the waterfall cascading down from the cliffs.

3. Cultural immersion

Hinterland tourism in Goa also provides ample opportunities to immerse in the local culture and traditions. Travellers can interact with the indigenous communities, learn about their customs, arts, and crafts, and participate in cultural festivals and events to get a glimpse of the rich heritage of the region.

4. Adventure sports

Adventure seekers can quench their thirst for excitement with a range of thrilling activities in Goa's hinterland. From ziplining and rappelling in the dense forests to off-roading and quad-biking in the rugged terrains, there are plenty of adrenaline-pumping adventures to enjoy.

5. Farm visits

Hinterland tourism in Goa also includes farm visits, where travellers can learn about organic farming practices, indulge in farm-to-table experiences, and enjoy fresh local produce. It's a great way to understand the sustainable farming methods followed by the locals and get a taste of the authentic flavours of Goa.

6. Heli tourism

For those looking for a unique way to experience Goa, heli-tourism is an excellent option. Visitors can take a helicopter ride and get a bird's eye view of the state's stunning landscape. The helicopter rides offer a panoramic view of the coastline, the hinterland, and the various landmarks in the state.

Goa has something for everyone, and there's more to the state than just beaches. Travellers also have the opportunity to explore lesser-known sites like the Tambdi Surla temple, Cabo de Rama fort, Bubbling Lake Netravali, Divar Island, Dr Salim Ali Bird Sanctuary, Bondla Zoo, Cotigao Wildlife Sanctuary, Selaulim Dam, Botanical Garden, and many other unique locations.