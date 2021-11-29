Bipasha Basu enjoys favourite blues in Maldives with Harrdy Sandhu's Bijlee Bijlee, Karan Singh Grover reacts

Actor Bipasha Basu has found her favourite kind of blue to beat the Monday blues, and it is feeding our travel-hungry soul too. The star recently holidayed in the Maldives like the rest of Bollywood. She had escaped to the island nation with her husband, Karan Singh Grover.

Today, on November 29, Bipasha shared a throwback reel from her Maldives vacation on Instagram. Dressed in a lime green kaftan mini dress, the star enjoyed the white sandy beach, the sea, and the sun. She used Harrdy Sandhu's trending song, Bijlee Bijlee, for the video.

Bipasha captioned the post, "My Favourite Blues. #trendingsongs #trendingreels #sunsandsea #harrdysandhu #bijleebijlee #vacationgoals #throwback." Scroll ahead to see the video.

The video shows Bipasha dressed in a mini kaftan dress in a stunning lime green shade. It features droopy sleeves, a front slit, gathered cuffs, tassels adorned on the V neckline, and a loose silhouette. The star wore it with tinted sunglasses, beaded chain, gold bracelet, flip flops, and neon orange nail paint.

Bipasha Basu in a lime green kaftan.

The reel features Bipasha enjoying the waves on the beach and then having a gala time sitting on a beach swing. It delighted several of her followers, as the post got several likes and comments. Even her husband, Karan, dropped some love in the comments section. "You so gorgeous!!!," he wrote.

Karan Singh Grover's comment.

After travelling to the Maldives, Bipasha and Karan visited the Vaishno Devi Temple in Jammu last week. The couple shared pictures from their trip on Instagram.

Bipasha posted several photos in which she stood outside the temple with her husband. "Jai Mata Di Magical Darshan Thank you to the Vaishno Devi Shrine Board and Jammu Police for all the amazing work they do," she wrote in her caption and added hashtags like #vaishnodevi #jaimatadi #blessed and #grateful.

Meanwhile, Bipasha and Karan tied the knot in April 2016. Their friends and family attended the beautiful ceremony.

