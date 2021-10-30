Boman Irani can ‘only hear the beating of’ his own heart here. Guess the place

Boman Irani is spreading the travel vibe on Instagram like no one else. The actor, who is currently on a spree of sharing pictures of himself from the hill stations he is travelling in, is keeping his Instagram family updated with his ventures in nature. Boman Irani is currently exploring Nepal and the pictures coming from his trip are making his fans drool like anything.

Boman Irani is shooting for his upcoming project Uunchai with Anupam Kher and Parineeti Chopra in the highest altitudes of nature. The actor has been having a therapeutic experience amidst the hills where he can only hear his own heart’s beating clubbed with the sound of his gasp of awe.

On Saturday, Boman turned Instagram blue with shades of nature with a fresh picture of himself from one of his trekking experiences. Boman is exploring the Manang town of Nepal and he is full of glee on coming up so close to the silence of nature.

In the picture, Boman, dressed aptly to trek, teamed two jackets and a pair of sky blue and dark blue printed trousers to beat the cold. He posed for the cameras with a trekking stick against the backdrop of picturesque hills. “A place where you can only hear the beating of your own heart and a breath of awe,” he accompanied his picture with these words. Take a look:

Boman also added the name of the film – Uunchai – in his caption and added these hashtags to share his experience with his fans - #manang, #nepal, #altitude and #trekking.

Boman’s Instagram profile is replete with his pictures from the hills. A few days back, Boman shared another snippet from his trekking adventures in Nepal. He posed by the mountains and wrote in the caption that what may look like a pose is actually his reaction to his leg getting cramped. “I’ve been trying to get my right leg down for the past half hour,” he wrote.

Boman Irani’s adventures in the Himalayas are giving us major travel FOMO. BRB, planning our next trip to the hills.

